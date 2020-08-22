Forum Update 2020|Feedback and Discussion

Imran Khan
Oct 18, 2007
@WebMaster TBH its look like cheap and very poor quality . can i switch back to old template ????????? this one look like i am on kids forum
they will fix the issues and bring back everything but i did not like it overall lookAll post ratings are also gone.
they will fix the issues and bring back everything but i did not like it overall look
they will fix the issues and bring back everything but i did not like it overall look
Post ratings aren't gone."thumb ups" are at the bottom of each post.All post ratings are also gone.
Very difficult to navigate as well.
Post ratings aren't gone."thumb ups" are at the bottom of each post.
However I can't see flags without going into individual profiles. This restricts candour. It is a very poor decision.
Oh I see.The like option has been retained, but your old rating history is gone.
Positive ratings and negatives all gone, vanished.
And yeah no flags either.