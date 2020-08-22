What's new

Forum Update 2020|Feedback and Discussion

Do you like the new style/theme of the forum?

  • Yes

  • No

  • Not Sure

Results are only viewable after voting.
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

FULL MEMBER
May 12, 2020
2,531
-532
4,366
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
masterchief_mirza said:
Post ratings aren't gone."thumb ups" are at the bottom of each post.

However I can't see flags without going into individual profiles. This restricts candour. It is a very poor decision.
Click to expand...

The like option has been retained, but your old rating history is gone.


Positive ratings and negatives all gone, vanished.


And yeah no flags either.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top