Forum suggestions

Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
7,958
-5
8,508
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Gentlemen,

it was a matter of honor and respect, and publicly doing one's dirty laundry was never acceptable.

Since, the very guardians of above, have decided to open their laundry up,

I suggest PDF may be reorganized.

The Siasat forum must be moved under Pakistan Army. as that seems to be most of the work they are doing.

Forums such as internal security, strategic forces etc may be closed, as that is what they are NOT interested to do.

Defense and Industry may be deleted and changed to contracts and property development.

Regards.
 
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
593
0
435
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Sinnerman108 said:
Gentlemen,

it was a matter of honor and respect, and publicly doing one's dirty laundry was never acceptable.

Since, the very guardians of above, have decided to open their laundry up,

I suggest PDF may be reorganized.

The Siasat forum must be moved under Pakistan Army. as that seems to be most of the work they are doing.

Forums such as internal security, strategic forces etc may be closed, as that is what they are NOT interested to do.

Regards.
Click to expand...
I am total disgust of Siasat forum
PDF has to reboot in national interest
Most importantly delete Indian accounts 1st
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
7,958
-5
8,508
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Careers forums must be changed into, by pass civil service with an FA.

Agar mera tanz bardasht nahi hota,

to dushman ki goli kya karni ?
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
63,248
0
127,831
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
There must be a sticky threads on gan bajwa as below

gen bajwa's fight for polio desk
gen bajwa's stock market desk
gen bajwa's investment desk
gen bajwa 's media desk
gen bajwa's judicial desk
gen bajwa's law enforcement desk
gen bajwa's diplomatic desk
gen bajwa's FIA desk
gen bajwa's NAB desk
gen bajwa's regime change desk
gen bajwa's aid /donations taking desk
gen bajwas 's fauji foundation desk
gen bajwa's OPER KI KAMAI DESK :enjoy:
 
Last edited:
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
593
0
435
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Delete Indian accounts 1st

I for sure think ALL PAKISTANI want to be mutilated, Burned, Raped & tortured to death by Indian after chaos prevention happening
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
7,958
-5
8,508
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Imran Khan said:
There must be a sticky threads on gan bajwa as below

gen bajwa's fight for polio desk
gen bajwa's stock market desk
gen bajwa's investment desk
gen bajwa 's media desk
gen bajwa's judicial desk
gen bajwa's law enforcement desk
gen bajwa's diplomatic desk
gen bajwa's FIA desk
gen bajwa's NAB desk
gen bajwa's regime change desk
Click to expand...

Really,
BJ has done everything EXCEPT for what he was supposed to delivery upon.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
63,248
0
127,831
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sinnerman108 said:
Really,
BJ has done everything EXCEPT for what he was supposed to delivery upon.
Click to expand...
he is professor of pakistan
1651442039449.png
 

