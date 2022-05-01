Forum suggestions

Gentlemen,



it was a matter of honor and respect, and publicly doing one's dirty laundry was never acceptable.



Since, the very guardians of above, have decided to open their laundry up,



I suggest PDF may be reorganized.



The Siasat forum must be moved under Pakistan Army. as that seems to be most of the work they are doing.



Forums such as internal security, strategic forces etc may be closed, as that is what they are NOT interested to do.



Defense and Industry may be deleted and changed to contracts and property development.



Regards.