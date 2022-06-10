What's new

Forum members, How do poor of Pakistan can even survive??

imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
2,165
0
2,721
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I watched this video and got really disturbed. I had about PKR 240000 with someone in Islamabad. Gave 90000 someone who was seriously ill, 50000 I gave to my sister for her daughter marriage.
Just 20000 left after ibgave away more to other needy people, I have requested to distribute 500 each to the lobourere sitting on roadside hoping someone can hire them which is shamefully nothing.

This is anonymous forum so I am posting there. Request to all other to do whatever you can. These importers has sent the country to abyss. I am feeling total hopeless.

 
W

WotTen

FULL MEMBER
Mar 18, 2022
870
-3
1,464
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
reliefweb.int

Which countries have the highest rates of modern slavery and most victims? - World

English News and Press Release on World about Protection and Human Rights; published on 30 Jul 2018 by Thomson Reuters Foundation
reliefweb.int reliefweb.int

*At least 40 million people are victims of modern slavery worldwide - with nearly 25 million trapped in forced labour and about 15 million in forced marriages.

*Almost three-quarters are female - and one in four a child - with modern-day slavery most prevalent in Africa followed by Asia and Pacific.

*North Korea has the world's highest rate of slavery, with about one in 10 people enslaved, followed by Eritrea (9.3%) Burundi (4%), Central African Republic (2.2%), Afghanistan (2.2%), Mauritania (2.1%), South Sudan (2%), Pakistan (1.7%), Cambodia (1.7%) and Iran (1.6%).

*India is home to the largest number of slaves globally, with 8 million, followed by China (3.86 million), Pakistan (3.19 million), North Korea (2.64 million), Nigeria (1.39 million), Iran (1.29 million), Indonesia (1.22 million), Democratic Republic of the Congo (1 million), Russia (794,000) and the Philippines (784,000).
 
Luosifen

Luosifen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2022
336
0
677
Country
China
Location
Canada
WotTen said:
reliefweb.int

Which countries have the highest rates of modern slavery and most victims? - World

English News and Press Release on World about Protection and Human Rights; published on 30 Jul 2018 by Thomson Reuters Foundation
reliefweb.int reliefweb.int

*At least 40 million people are victims of modern slavery worldwide - with nearly 25 million trapped in forced labour and about 15 million in forced marriages.

*Almost three-quarters are female - and one in four a child - with modern-day slavery most prevalent in Africa followed by Asia and Pacific.

*North Korea has the world's highest rate of slavery, with about one in 10 people enslaved, followed by Eritrea (9.3%) Burundi (4%), Central African Republic (2.2%), Afghanistan (2.2%), Mauritania (2.1%), South Sudan (2%), Pakistan (1.7%), Cambodia (1.7%) and Iran (1.6%).

*India is home to the largest number of slaves globally, with 8 million, followed by China (3.86 million), Pakistan (3.19 million), North Korea (2.64 million), Nigeria (1.39 million), Iran (1.29 million), Indonesia (1.22 million), Democratic Republic of the Congo (1 million), Russia (794,000) and the Philippines (784,000).
Click to expand...
Thomsen Reuters Foundation, figures they don't talk bad about the USA with all their private prison labour working for 25 cents an hour or all the illegal immigrants smuggled in working under the table below minimum wage.
 
P

pakpride00090

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
2,734
-1
5,195
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
imadul said:
I watched this video and got really disturbed. I had about PKR 240000 with someone in Islamabad. Gave 90000 someone who was seriously ill, 50000 I gave to my sister for her daughter marriage.
Just 20000 left after ibgave away more to other needy people, I have requested to distribute 500 each to the lobourere sitting on roadside hoping someone can hire them which is shamefully nothing.

This is anonymous forum so I am posting there. Request to all other to do whatever you can. These importers has sent the country to abyss. I am feeling total hopeless.

Click to expand...
how abt stop producing kids that u can't take care ?

Guy is probably a pashtun...Yeah bro hard to sympathize when you have 10 kids and 3 wives but then expect govt to give handouts
 
W

WotTen

FULL MEMBER
Mar 18, 2022
870
-3
1,464
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Luosifen said:
Thomsen Reuters Foundation, figures they don't talk bad about the USA with all their private prison labour working for 25 cents an hour or all the illegal immigrants smuggled in working under the table below minimum wage.
Click to expand...

Your point is well taken but, at the end of the day, it is more important to focus on improving life for fellow citizens, regardless of what happens in another country.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Faqirze
Pakistan: Cousin marriages create high risk of genetic disorders
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
3K
OsbornTyler7
O
S
Trauma of Russian bahus in India
Replies
0
Views
146
SoulSpokesman
S
D
How Digital Snooping on Sanitation Workers Is Worsening Their Struggles | Lower-caste cleaners must wear GPS-enabled tags
Replies
1
Views
250
Wiler87
W
D
'How Can Modi Be Forgiven?' India's COVID-19 Crisis May Be Turning the Middle Class Against the Prime Minister
Replies
14
Views
736
313ghazi
313ghazi
INDIAPOSITIVE
History of RAW - India’s external intelligence agency
Replies
0
Views
274
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom