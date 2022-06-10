Forum members, How do poor of Pakistan can even survive??

I watched this video and got really disturbed. I had about PKR 240000 with someone in Islamabad. Gave 90000 someone who was seriously ill, 50000 I gave to my sister for her daughter marriage.Just 20000 left after ibgave away more to other needy people, I have requested to distribute 500 each to the lobourere sitting on roadside hoping someone can hire them which is shamefully nothing.This is anonymous forum so I am posting there. Request to all other to do whatever you can. These importers has sent the country to abyss. I am feeling total hopeless.