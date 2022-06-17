Forum decorum

What's new

Lately the quality of some posts and threads is starting to seriously deteriorate, this is compounded by members insulting fellow members without having the ability of have a civilised discussion.

Please make yourself accustom to the forum rules which can be found here:

PDF is NOT a forum for discussing:
  • Inciting violence (Section 9 PECA)
  • Defaming institutions ( This is an offence under Section 20 - PECA - Amendment Feb 2022)
  • Troll posts
  • Hate Speech (Offence in Pakistan under Sec11 PECA-2016)
  • Sexism
  • Private / family lives of those in the public space (you open up the forum administration and yourself to litigation) - See Section 20 PECA
  • Cyberbullying and harassing/name-calling other posters in threads
  • Religion
  • Promotion of Racism/Ethnofacism/Extremism of any shape or form (Section 9 PECA)
  • Rape threads ( Come on guys we are a defence forum, leave that shit for Gupshup.org
  • EPEEN: epeen (plural epeens) (Internet slang, vulgar) A technology-related item or status used as an embodiment of one's superiority over others.
  • Any post that undermines national security
---

I have immensely enjoyed participating on this forum and met some excellent people here and learned a lot of new things. Lets keep this forum clean and safe for use for all who visit, furthermore if you see offensive content, please don't quote those posts - simply use the report feature or tag a moderator to bring to their attention for review.

Thank you all.
 

