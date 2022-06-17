Forum decorum

RescueRanger
PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Lately the quality of some posts and threads is starting to seriously deteriorate, this is compounded by members insulting fellow members without having the ability of have a civilised discussion.
Please make yourself accustom to the forum rules which can be found here:
PDF is NOT a forum for discussing:
- Inciting violence (Section 9 PECA)
- Defaming institutions ( This is an offence under Section 20 - PECA - Amendment Feb 2022)
- Troll posts
- Hate Speech (Offence in Pakistan under Sec11 PECA-2016)
- Sexism
- Private / family lives of those in the public space (you open up the forum administration and yourself to litigation) - See Section 20 PECA
- Cyberbullying and harassing/name-calling other posters in threads
- Religion
- Promotion of Racism/Ethnofacism/Extremism of any shape or form (Section 9 PECA)
- Rape threads ( Come on guys we are a defence forum, leave that shit for Gupshup.org
- EPEEN: epeen (plural epeens) (Internet slang, vulgar) A technology-related item or status used as an embodiment of one's superiority over others.
- Any post that undermines national security
I have immensely enjoyed participating on this forum and met some excellent people here and learned a lot of new things. Lets keep this forum clean and safe for use for all who visit, furthermore if you see offensive content, please don't quote those posts - simply use the report feature or tag a moderator to bring to their attention for review.
Thank you all.