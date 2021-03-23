What's new

Fortunately, China able to rise by herself.

shanlung

shanlung

FULL MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
842
-2
1,437
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
France apologized. Germany paying for their incursions.

What about Britain? Can they afford?

What about the chaos created by US all over the world?

What about payment to China for the plundering and chaos created? Why are they not considering? Fortunately, China able to rise by herself.

 
Char

Char

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2018
1,857
0
2,225
Country
China
Location
China
shanlung said:
France apologized. Germany paying for their incursions.

What about Britain? Can they afford?

What about the chaos created by US all over the world?

What about payment to China for the plundering and chaos created? Why are they not considering? Fortunately, China able to rise by herself.

Click to expand...
youknow.jpg
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
2,646
-4
5,266
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
:sarcastic: :sarcastic: :sarcastic:
Come on.

Africans are not looking for apologies.
They are seeking compensations from the West. Apart from words these Western nations offer nothing.

Listen! you Africans, I as your former Master is apologising to you now for taking away your diamonds, people as slaves.
I can offered you a loan but reject low interest loans from China, they are all debt trap. :nono:
So how much is your interest then? Africa enquired.
Well. I will check with our commercial banks for their rates.
:omghaha::omghaha::omghaha:

The neo-colonists China as coined by USA pays for everything she extracts from Africa sometime thru' barter trade.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

P
  • Locked
Parsis in Pakistan: Beloved but left behind
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
81
Views
3K
padamchen
P
M
After journalist vanishes, focus shifts to young prince’s ‘dark’ and bullying side
Replies
0
Views
372
maithil
M
The SC
Al-Andalus: Andalusia When It Was...
2 3
Replies
34
Views
7K
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates
PARIKRAMA
The World in 2016 – 7 Pillars holding the Global Growth
2
Replies
21
Views
5K
PARIKRAMA
PARIKRAMA
xesy
What does China want?
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
161
Views
8K
cnleio
cnleio

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom