Japan

sigh

Japanese technology

Japanese engineering company

Japanese Taisei Corporation

the original road was built by British in late 19th century

the new road is being built by Taisea Company of Japan with Japanese funding

Please read below -The first phase of ‘improvement’ of N-70 (national highway) has commenced with the funding ofMr Bhatti said the hilly portion of N-70, which was constructed in the late 19th century by the British engineers, [] had seven difficult turns to negotiate to climb up the high mountain of Girdo to reach For Munro or Bewata. “These turns are main hurdle for Gwadar-bound heavy cargo traffic and there is a plan to make travel easier by using,” he said.He said almost 33-kilometre long tough hilly portion of N-70 would be widened and improved with installation of eight steel bridges having a total length of 1.5 kilometre.Thewhich had made Kohat tunnel was working on this project too, he said, adding that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would inaugurate the work on first phase soon.has started ... The road also includes 1-km-long, first of its kind in the country