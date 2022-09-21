Formula 1 thread

Standings Standings

Why is Mick Schumacher ending ties with Ferrari & what next? Where might Mick Schumacher go next now that he's ending his ties with Ferrari? He's a free agent from 2023 onwards. So what happens next to the famous German??

I don't know what happened to the previous F1 thread, but here is a new one.Let's get it startedCurrent race resultsDrivers standingsConstructors standingsLooks like a repeat of vettels domination with RB is coming back through verstappenAlso some news on schumacher