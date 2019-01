I think you missed to quote the following part from your link:================================Zoellick said Beijing needed to be less interventionist in the economy and thatHowever, the introduction of tariffs was the wrong way to correct these issues, he said: “I don’t think it’s normally a good idea to shoot yourself in the foot to show the other guy you want to have action.”In fact Zoellick, who oversaw the accession of China to the World Trade Organisation as the US Trade Representative in 2001, was roundly dismissive of Trump’s policies on trade, dismissing them as “transactional” and “protectionist”.“In the long term, I don’t agree with Trump’s approach to trade,” said Zoellick. “I think he’s fundamentally a protectionist.”