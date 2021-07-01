What's new

Former US SecDef Donald Rumsfeld has died at 88

(CNN)Donald Rumsfeld, a former US secretary of defense under two presidents, died at the age of 88, according to a statement from his family.
No cause of death was immediately provided.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. At 88, he was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico," the Rumsfeld family said in a statement.


"History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country."


Rumsfeld held the distinction as the youngest person to ever serve as secretary of defense and the second oldest to serve in the position. He served as defense secretary under then-President Gerald Ford in the 1970s and then under then-President George W. Bush in the early 2000s.

It was his second stint in the role that would come to define Rumsfeld's legacy in Washington. He oversaw two conflicts: the Iraq War and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/30/politics/donald-rumsfeld-dead/index.html
 
May the souls of the dead Iraqi babies, children, women torment him in Hell forever. Ameen!
 
feeling not even an iota of sympathy/empathy towards him. Too bad he had an easy death, unlike thousands of children who died of starvation and lack of basic medical need, because of him. He must have been jailed for what he did.

I hope justice is served for Conda Lisa and D. Cheni., and his kinds.
 
This Murican LOWLIFER Rumshiittee must have died because of COVID.

I certainly hope this Ultra Asswhole Murican LOWLIFER Rumshiittee
will be tortured every minutes until eternity in hell.

And, Rumsfeldshiite sons and grandsons will suffer and be tortured every minutes until 14 generations.

Ditto for Ultra Asswhole Murican LOWLIFER Cheney as well.

I certainly hope this Ultra Asswhole Murican LOWLIFER Cheney
will be tortured every minutes until eternity in hell.
 
Him and Cheney started the Iraq invasion on the trumped up WMD allegations. Saddam had to go, but not at the cost these two extracted from Iraqis
 
