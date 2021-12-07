What's new

Former UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi converts to Hinduism

Waseem Rizvi’s brother and mother disown him
On March 11 Waseem Rizvi, filed a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Holy Quran.



Days after the former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf board Waseem Rizvi moved the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Quran, claiming they promote violence, his younger brother Zaheer Rizvi said his family has ousted him years ago.

“He (Waseem Rizvi) has gone mad. Neither I, nor my sister or my mother hold any relations with him now. We ended it three years ago,” said Zaheer Rizvi, in a video statement.

He further said that Waseem is committing a grave sin and alleged that he doesn’t practice fasting, praying etc. “There have been many attacks on the Quran in the past and there has been the insistence that Allah will help himself. Not even a nukta (dot) will be removed from Quran,” Zaheer added.
 
BTW which caste did he get by converting?

He was hindu before, He was the one who wanted to remove several verses from Quran.

It is better for him to adopt Hinduism, Tariq Fateh should learn something from him
 
BTW which caste did he get by converting?

He was hindu before, He was the one who wanted to remove several verses from Quran.

It is better for him to adopt Hinduism, Tariq Fateh should learn something from him
Heard since he was a self proclaimed syed so that is why he was offered brahmin status for that
 
But in one of his comments he is summing it up with descendants of prophet Muhammed "Syed".

There are Iranians or Turks who Convert to christianity for a simple green card. What should we say? The whole Iranians and Turks are converting to chrisrianity?

It reminds me of those retards who claim Sunnis of Syria were all ISIS. These losers have no shame to call billions of innocent women and children the terrorists.
 
But in one of his comments he is summing it up with descendants of prophet Muhammed "Syed".

There are Iranians or Turks who Convert to christianity for a simple green card. What should we say? The whole Iranians and Turks are converting to chrisrianity?

It reminds me of those retards who claim Sunnis of Syria were all ISIS. These losers have no shame to call billions of innocent women and children the terrorists.
Ugh.... the thing is... you as an Iranian Shia Muslim ended up on a thread thinking it is about sectarianism when in reality it is ... well... something different... something South Asian, something Indian, something political.

Apologies, can't explain further. May be somebody else can try and explain in simple language.
 
