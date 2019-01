Former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck became chairman of a container terminal in Guangdong02:26:00 Global Times[Global Times comprehensive report] The public information of the Chinese enterprise inquiry platform "Tianyancha" shows that the former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck has been the chairman of Guangdong Shantou International Container Terminal Co., Ltd. in December 2018. Public information shows that the company was founded in 1994 with a registered capital of $88 million. At present, shareholders and capital contribution information show that (Hong Kong) Hutchison Port Shantou Co., Ltd. is a major shareholder, accounting for 70%; Shantou China Merchants Port Co., Ltd. holds 30% of the shares, the latter by China Merchants Port Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. and Shantou City SASAC joint venture was established. According to the industrial and commercial change information, on December 12 last year, the legal representative of Guangdong Shantou International Container Terminal Co., Ltd. was changed from Lin Daqi to Yingluck Shinawatra, and this is the English name of Yingla. In October last year, it was reported that Hutchison Port intends to sell 70% of its stake in Shantou Container Terminal.Yingluck was born in 1967 and is a originated from Meizhou, Guangdong Province, China. In 2011 she became the first female prime minister in Thailand and stepped down in a large-scale protest demonstration in the opposition in 2013. In September 2017, the Supreme Court of Thailand found that Yingla was indicted and condoned corruption, and she was sentenced to absenteeism for five years in prison.