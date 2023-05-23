What's new

Former Taiwan Navy Commanding Capitan: 6 out of 8 foreign powers invaded Beijing in 1900 are pat of today's G7

Former Taiwan Navy Commanding Capitan: 6 out of 8 foreign powers invaded Beijing in 1900 are pat of today's G7


Former Taiwan Navy Commanding Capitan: Do we still remeber that 120 years ago the eight foreign powers invaded Beijing? 6 out of 8 foreign powers who invaded Beijing in 1900 are pat of today's G7 group . Canada was not one the the eight foreign invading powers because Canada back then was part of the British Empire. G7 namely are 7 industrialized country group but in essence is just a group made by global bullies to bully small and weaker nations.
 
Eight foreign powers invaded, looted and destroyed City of Beijing in 1900

Troops_of_the_Eight_nations_alliance_1900.jpg
 
Eight foreign powers invaded, looted and destroyed City of Beijing in 1900, over 200,000 Chinese civilians were killed, thousands of women were raped and the brutal invaders left Beijing a hell on earth. the ruin of The Old Summer Palace today still serves as a chilling reminder of those atrocities they committed against the Chinese people

微信图片_20230523164316.png

0013729e44a40e263db963.jpg
 

