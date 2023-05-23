Former Taiwan Navy Commanding Capitan: 6 out of 8 foreign powers invaded Beijing in 1900 are pat of today's G7Former Taiwan Navy Commanding Capitan: Do we still remeber that 120 years ago the eight foreign powers invaded Beijing? 6 out of 8 foreign powers who invaded Beijing in 1900 are pat of today's G7 group . Canada was not one the the eight foreign invading powers because Canada back then was part of the British Empire. G7 namely are 7 industrialized country group but in essence is just a group made by global bullies to bully small and weaker nations.