Former Taiwan leader Lee Teng-hui died of illness

kankan326

kankan326

A former Japanese(name 岩里政男）, then became Chinese (name 李登辉）after Japanese surrender
A former CCP member, then betrayed CCP to become a KMT member.
A former reunification advocator, then became a separatist. Which means he betrayed KMT too.

He is indeed an incrediable man.
 
Suika

Han Patriot said:
Friggin traitor. Highjacked the KMT and destroyed the party from within. Until today, Chiang Kai Shek's will was only to Bury his body when the country is reunified.
CKS was forced into "unity" with the Chinese communists in the Xi'an incident. The Chinese communists did that only to save themselves. They could have done China and Asia much better is they had just surrendered to CKS in 1936 instead. But that was why war broke out in the following year. Communism was the real hanjian element and it was what laid the foundation to Chinese identity getting tied to the bad reputation of the CCP China. Those that think Lee Teng-hui was "hanjian" are being lazy thinking. No communists, no war, and quite possible stronger bond for Japan and China and for greater pan-asia.
 
Han Patriot

Suika said:
CKS was forced into "unity" with the Chinese communists in the Xi'an incident. The Chinese communists did that only to save themselves. They could have done China and Asia much better is they had just surrendered to CKS in 1936 instead. But that was why war broke out in the following year. Communism was the real hanjian element and it was what laid the foundation to Chinese identity getting tied to the bad reputation of the CCP China. Those that think Lee Teng-hui was "hanjian" are being lazy thinking. No communists, no war, and quite possible stronger bond for Japan and China and for greater pan-asia.
He hated CCP not CHINA. So you expect Chinese to kill Chinese and allow the Japanese to conquer us? What have you been smoking? KMT is actually more chauvinistic than CCP, they are the core of Han Nationalism. My grandpa was a Colonel in KMT, nationalist till death, however he hated the CCP, he loved a unified China.

Li was a Japanese bastard, apparently the mum was raped by a Jap and produced this asshole. That's why he yearn for his real papa.

However bad the CCP were, they were the only force able to unify China, and now after decades of change, seems to. Have perfected a system of Nationalistic Meritocratic Socialism. CCP is more akin to Nazis than Communist mate, that's why US is so pissed. You seen a stock exchange in Soviet Union? Lol
 
Suika

Han Patriot said:
He hated CCP not CHINA. So you expect Chinese to kill Chinese and allow the Japanese to conquer us? What have you been smoking? KMT is actually more chauvinistic than CCP, they are the core of Han Nationalism. My grandpa was a Colonel in KMT, nationalist till death, however he hated the CCP, he loved a unified China.

Li was a Japanese bastard, apparently the mum was raped by a Jap and produced this asshole. That's why he yearn for his real papa.
Smoking nothing. It's you guys smoking various versions of victor's glory narrative to just justify lazy thinking.

The war started in mid 1937. The Xi'an incident happened in December 1936. There was no major Japanese campaign or preparations for a new all out war. Japan was working towards strengthening its area in Manchuku, an area that CKS had no means to defend in the late 1920s which includes defending from the Soviets.
 
Han Patriot

Suika said:
Smoking nothing. It's you guys smoking various versions of victor's glory narrative to just justify lazy thinking.

The war started in mid 1937. The Xi'an incident happened in December 1936. There was no major Japanese campaign or preparations for a new all out war. Japan was working towards strengthening its area in Manchuku, an area that CKS had no means to defend in the late 1920s which includes defending from the Soviets.
Read history books again for why the Xian incident happened. The Japs were in Manchuria by 1931 and Zhang XueLIang forced CKS to see the bigger picture of a united Chinese front to fight Japanese rather than fight among ourselves. It seems to me you are justifying Japanese occupation of Manchuria just because China was weak. So if Japanese is weak now, should they let Americans occupy them? Wait they already did... Lololol
 
