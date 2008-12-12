Former Taiwan leader Lee Teng-hui died of illness

Suika said: CKS was forced into "unity" with the Chinese communists in the Xi'an incident. The Chinese communists did that only to save themselves. They could have done China and Asia much better is they had just surrendered to CKS in 1936 instead. But that was why war broke out in the following year. Communism was the real hanjian element and it was what laid the foundation to Chinese identity getting tied to the bad reputation of the CCP China. Those that think Lee Teng-hui was "hanjian" are being lazy thinking. No communists, no war, and quite possible stronger bond for Japan and China and for greater pan-asia. Click to expand...

He hated CCP not CHINA. So you expect Chinese to kill Chinese and allow the Japanese to conquer us? What have you been smoking? KMT is actually more chauvinistic than CCP, they are the core of Han Nationalism. My grandpa was a Colonel in KMT, nationalist till death, however he hated the CCP, he loved a unified China.Li was a Japanese bastard, apparently the mum was raped by a Jap and produced this asshole. That's why he yearn for his real papa.However bad the CCP were, they were the only force able to unify China, and now after decades of change, seems to. Have perfected a system of Nationalistic Meritocratic Socialism. CCP is more akin to Nazis than Communist mate, that's why US is so pissed. You seen a stock exchange in Soviet Union? Lol