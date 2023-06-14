Former Spymaster Faiz Hameed Under House Arrest, Claims Asad Toor

These characters should be dealt with iron hands.



For months, the so called "deep state" tolerated IK's unhinged, probably baseless, rhetoric against senior army officers and Supreme Court officials.



Obviously, he had to be 'silenced.' And attacking military installations was the last straw.



Now, I'm not saying things here are all roses and rainbows. But it's not exactly the law of the jungle, either.



Plus, it's not like Imran Khan himself is a saint. Army was the one who catapulted him to the P.M chair and I didn't hear him complaining about muh democracy. The army silenced PMLN, sent Nawaz Sharif running to London, and forced media houses to represent him in a positive light. I'm not making things up out of my arse here, BTW. That's what BBC has reported.



And now he's begging the U.S - the same country he was spewing venom at - to pull him out of this mess... all in the name of democracy.



Seeing him is like a seeing a child throwing a temper tantrum.