Former RAF pilots being hired by PLAAF to train pilots

313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Please note the headline of the original article is inflammatory, so i didn't use it.

Former RAF pilots teaching China how to shoot down Western aircraft were labelled ‘traitors’ last night by furious former comrades.

Up to 30 Top Guns, said to include former Red Arrows pilots, are passing on vital knowledge and experience to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in a serious threat to national security, according to defence officials.

They are not breaking current laws but came under fire from the UK’s armed forces minister, who said legislation will soon be changed to stop veterans aiding a foreign adversary, particularly one labelled our ‘No 1 threat’.

James Heappey, who fought in Afghanistan, said the pilots’ actions ‘did not match my understanding of service’ as China was ‘a foreign power which challenges UK interests’.

He revealed that those taking up the £250,000-a-year roles, plus perks, have been warned about the consequences of their actions.

Mr Heappey said yesterday: ‘We have had a grave concern for a while. Our counter-intelligence branch has been making sure they are clear on what they are doing.

‘We’ve approached the people involved and have been clear it is our expectation they would not continue to be part of that organisation [the PLA].

‘[The pilots] have chosen not to take that advice. We are going to change the law to make it illegal.

‘Once people have been given that warning it will become an offence to go forward and continue with that training. China is a competitor threatening the UK interest in many places around the world. It is no secret their attempts to access our secrets and their recruitment of our pilots – to understand the capabilities of our air force – is clearly a concern.’

Reports suggest those recruited through a South African flying school could include former Red Arrows. They are acting as PLA instructors across China. Their pay packets are apparently supplemented with luxury accommodation, maids and fast cars.

As anger grew last night, retired Rear Admiral Chris Parry said: ‘These potential traitors should be named, shamed and shunned. I am disgusted people think taking money for services which improve a totalitarian regime’s ability to prevail against democratic countries is in any way right.’

Next week, Home Secretary Suella Braverman will unveil new laws compelling anyone acting for a foreign power to register with the UK government. Anyone failing to do so could face up to five years in jail.

But friends of the pilots sought to downplay the risks. Speaking on condition of anonymity, one said: ‘The guys don’t want to talk.

‘They have everything to lose – and being identified would bury them. The money was very large, life-changing. They don’t feel there’s a threat, obviously. The information they teach is very generic. But it is designed to improve the ability of the PLA pilots, so is far from ideal.’

Some former RAF pilots have been more open, detailing assignments on website LinkedIn.

Very interesting to see PLAAF take advantage of a commercial opportunity to get a hold of RAF training techniques.
 
jhungary

jhungary

Oct 24, 2012
Country
China
Location
Australia
Or stupid for PLAAF?

How do you know this is not a ploy to pass on the bad info intentionally to PLAAF by the RAF people??

It's really stupid to ask your adversary to train your own people.
 
B

Beast

Feb 5, 2011
Country
China
Location
China
jhungary said:
Or stupid for PLAAF?

How do you know this is not a ploy to pass on the bad info intentionally to PLAAF by the RAF people??

It's really stupid to ask your adversary to train your own people.
Lol... You think PLAAF is stupid when the RAF tell them, they do kamikazi run?

The best part is we know what RAF is doing but RAF don't know what PLAAF is up to.....
 

