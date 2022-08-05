Former PTI Stalwart Fauzia Kasuri Hitting Hard at Imran

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
I think she has a chain of schools in Pakistan. Beacon House or .... don t remember exactly ...The good thing is IK never said personally against any dissident..
Anyway, she mostly live in Canada and seldom remains in Pak. Despite being from an influential family, IK refused to give her ticket bcz she didn't spend time in Pak.
Be a core committee member or not, one mustn't be MPA/MNA if his constituency cannot have access to him.
No if I am not wrong, beacon house belongs to the wife of Khursheed Kasuri (Ex foreign minister).I think she has a chain of schools in Pakistan. Beacon House or .... don t remember exactly ...
yes you right and yes it is beacon house schoolI think she has a chain of schools in Pakistan. Beacon House or .... don t remember exactly ...
No. It’a the wife of Khurshid Kasuri who owns Beacon house.yes you right and yes it is beacon house school
She claimed her husband works in this chain ... but ... belong to the Kasuri family anyway..No. It’a the wife of Khurshid Kasuri who owns Beacon house.
Beacon house it is.I think she has a chain of schools in Pakistan. Beacon House or .... don t remember exactly ...
Her choice ...all respect her shifting.Many PTI supporters still have great respect for Fauzia Kasuri.
I am not sure if they are related. She’s not even mentioned here:She claimed her husband works in this chain ... but ... belong to the Kasuri family anyway..