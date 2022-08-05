What's new

Former PTI Stalwart Fauzia Kasuri Hitting Hard at Imran

The good thing is IK never said personally against any dissident..

Anyway, she mostly live in Canada and seldom remains in Pak. Despite being from an influential family, IK refused to give her ticket bcz she didn't spend time in Pak.

Be a core committee member or not, one mustn't be MPA/MNA if his constituency cannot have access to him.
 
Goenitz said:
The good thing is IK never said personally against any dissident..

Anyway, she mostly live in Canada and seldom remains in Pak. Despite being from an influential family, IK refused to give her ticket bcz she didn't spend time in Pak.

Be a core committee member or not, one mustn't be MPA/MNA if his constituency cannot have access to him.
I think she has a chain of schools in Pakistan. Beacon House or .... don t remember exactly ...
 
She has no idea what Arif Naqvi has been accused of. Slandering bitter person lying through her teeth.

HAIDER said:
I think she has a chain of schools in Pakistan. Beacon House or .... don t remember exactly ...
No if I am not wrong, beacon house belongs to the wife of Khursheed Kasuri (Ex foreign minister).
 

