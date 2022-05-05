What's new

Former Prime-Minister Of Pakistan Imran Khan Interview

Former Prime-Minister Of Pakistan Imran Khan | 231 | TBT​



In conversation with tonight’s guest, Imran Khan. What is Imran Khan's current emotional state? What are his thoughts on the international conspiracy? Why was it that the nation made him happy? Is it possible that what happened was a blessing in disguise? What impact has social media had? Imran Khan’s expectations from this times Haqeeqi Azaadi March? How does he feel about JKT and Aleem Khan? Zooming in on the Judiciary and the establishment. What is it that he wants to happen? Is it possible to bring about a systematic change? Is there ample time for him to find the right people? Where did the establishment go wrong? Imran Khan’s aim for foreign policy. Is a new constitution required? Why does democracy work better for the West? What gives him the confidence that he has a chance in future elections? What is being done in terms of content for GenZ? Why was Ertugal aired in Pakistan? Public mobilization. PTI without Imran Khan? Announcement of creation of investigative commission over cipher. What can Karachi expect? Has he become an anti-imperialist? How will Pakistan maneuver through this time? Soft Power and Health card? Why did he choose Usman Buzdar? How does he see the youth? How to tackle the problem of losing the talent of overseas Pakistanis? Any message for the PDM? How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight’s episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Imran Khan
00:06 Co-Hosts
00:34 What is Imran Khan's current emotional state?
02:45 What are his thoughts on the international conspiracy?
05:36 Why was it that the nation made him happy?
07:45 Is it possible that what happened was a blessing in disguise?
07:58 What impact has social media had?
08:23 Imran Khan's expectations for the Haqeeqi Azaadi March this year?
08:37 How does he feel about JKT and Aleem Khan?
12:50 Zooming in on the Judiciary and the establishment
16:04 What is it that he wants to happen?
18:09 Is it possible to bring about a systematic change?
20:15 Regulators!
21:01 Is there ample time for him to find the right people?
24:59 Where did the establishment go wrong?
29:33 Never a merit violation!
30:36 Imran Khan’s aim for the foreign policy
33:20 Is a new constitution required?
36:17 Why does democracy work better for the West?
40:08 What gives him the confidence that he has a chance in the future elections?
42:05 What is being done in terms of content for GenZ?
47:17 Why was Ertugal aired in Pakistan?
50:30 Public mobilization and democracy
54:30 PTI without Imran Khan?
56:09 Announcement of creation of investigative commission over cipher
57:01 What can Karachi expect?
1:03:41 Has he become an anti-imperialist?
1:09:37 Soft Power
1:16:22 Why did they choose Usman Buzdar?
1:18:08 Health Card
1:19:20 How does he see the youth?
1:23:15 How to tackle the problem of losing the talent of overseas Pakistanis?
1:28:11 Does Imran Khan have any regrets?
1:30:56 Any message for the PDM?
1:31:31 How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050?

1651784323715.png
 
One thing is there, he shouldn't have interfered with army's internal postings and workings.

When someone is done with the tenure they should go. DG ISI completed his term and asking to extend his posting affects the institution and undermines the incoming officers, that they are not capable.

Gen Bajwa shouldn't have been given the extension as well.

I've been really critical about Khan but I'll give him credit on his open approach of using digital media to churn out content. Sharifs are busy eating niharis and zardari is busy in killing and sand mining. Overall i like what he says but unfortunately most of the time his words don't formulate into actions.
 
Looks scripted but anyway Boring stopped watching after few mins, was expecting something better but same old
 
Waterboy said:
One thing is there, he shouldn't have interfered with army's internal postings and workings.

When someone is done with the tenure they should go. DG ISI completed his term and asking to extend his posting affects the institution and undermines the incoming officers, that they are not capable.

Gen Bajwa shouldn't have been given the extension as well.

I've been really critical about Khan but I'll give him credit on his open approach of using digital media to churn out content. Sharifs are busy eating niharis and zardari is busy in killing and sand mining. Overall i like what he says but unfortunately most of the time his words don't formulate into actions.
Click to expand...
Bajwa should lead by example if he's so concerned about DG ISI's extension. While IK stressed on meritocracy he also mentioned how Foreign Policy is his prerogative and the treasonous DHA chief Bajwa disliked him for that. Dignity is an unfamiliar concept for DHA chief after all.

I hope DHA Chief not allowed to simply resign but hanged. This country has long seen generals go unpunished. Why this double standard?

I hope DHA Chief not allowed to simply resign but hanged. This country has long seen generals go unpunished. Why this double standard?
 

