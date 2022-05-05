Former Prime-Minister Of Pakistan Imran Khan Interview

Former Prime-Minister Of Pakistan Imran Khan | 231 | TBT​

In conversation with tonight’s guest, Imran Khan. What is Imran Khan's current emotional state? What are his thoughts on the international conspiracy? Why was it that the nation made him happy? Is it possible that what happened was a blessing in disguise? What impact has social media had? Imran Khan’s expectations from this times Haqeeqi Azaadi March? How does he feel about JKT and Aleem Khan? Zooming in on the Judiciary and the establishment. What is it that he wants to happen? Is it possible to bring about a systematic change? Is there ample time for him to find the right people? Where did the establishment go wrong? Imran Khan’s aim for foreign policy. Is a new constitution required? Why does democracy work better for the West? What gives him the confidence that he has a chance in future elections? What is being done in terms of content for GenZ? Why was Ertugal aired in Pakistan? Public mobilization. PTI without Imran Khan? Announcement of creation of investigative commission over cipher. What can Karachi expect? Has he become an anti-imperialist? How will Pakistan maneuver through this time? Soft Power and Health card? Why did he choose Usman Buzdar? How does he see the youth? How to tackle the problem of losing the talent of overseas Pakistanis? Any message for the PDM? How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight’s episode.



00:00 Tonight’s guest: Imran Khan

00:06 Co-Hosts

00:34 What is Imran Khan's current emotional state?

02:45 What are his thoughts on the international conspiracy?

05:36 Why was it that the nation made him happy?

07:45 Is it possible that what happened was a blessing in disguise?

07:58 What impact has social media had?

08:23 Imran Khan's expectations for the Haqeeqi Azaadi March this year?

08:37 How does he feel about JKT and Aleem Khan?

12:50 Zooming in on the Judiciary and the establishment

16:04 What is it that he wants to happen?

18:09 Is it possible to bring about a systematic change?

20:15 Regulators!

21:01 Is there ample time for him to find the right people?

24:59 Where did the establishment go wrong?

29:33 Never a merit violation!

30:36 Imran Khan’s aim for the foreign policy

33:20 Is a new constitution required?

36:17 Why does democracy work better for the West?

40:08 What gives him the confidence that he has a chance in the future elections?

42:05 What is being done in terms of content for GenZ?

47:17 Why was Ertugal aired in Pakistan?

50:30 Public mobilization and democracy

54:30 PTI without Imran Khan?

56:09 Announcement of creation of investigative commission over cipher

57:01 What can Karachi expect?

1:03:41 Has he become an anti-imperialist?

1:09:37 Soft Power

1:16:22 Why did they choose Usman Buzdar?

1:18:08 Health Card

1:19:20 How does he see the youth?

1:23:15 How to tackle the problem of losing the talent of overseas Pakistanis?

1:28:11 Does Imran Khan have any regrets?

1:30:56 Any message for the PDM?

1:31:31 How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050?