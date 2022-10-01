What's new

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been invited by the Oxford University

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been invited by the Oxford University to speak at Oxford Union MT2022. He will be speaking at the union on 25th of October 2022.

Oxford University is also Alma mater of Imran Khan who graduated from Keble College, Oxford with a degree in Philosophy, Politics & Economics in 1975.


Oxford Union Michaelmas Term 2022

We are delighted to share our Term Card for Michaelmas Term 2022.
