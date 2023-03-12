What's new

Former PML-N leader Sheikh Waqas Akram joins PTI

Former federal minister and PML-N leader Sheikh Waqas Akram on Saturday joined the PTI.

“Fearing the elections, the PML-N continues to disperse in Punjab,” said a statement issued by the PTI announcing Akram’s membership.

Rest of article:

www.dawn.com

Former PML-N leader Sheikh Waqas Akram joins PTI

Says he has "unconditionally" joined the PTI's movement for actual freedom; Imran Khan meets and welcomes his decision to join the party.
www.dawn.com
 

