Former federal minister and PML-N leader Sheikh Waqas Akram on Saturday joined the PTI.
“Fearing the elections, the PML-N continues to disperse in Punjab,” said a statement issued by the PTI announcing Akram’s membership.
Former PML-N leader Sheikh Waqas Akram joins PTI
Says he has "unconditionally" joined the PTI's movement for actual freedom; Imran Khan meets and welcomes his decision to join the party.
