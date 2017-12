The SSP described Saira as a dominating woman who had slapped Fahad during a quarrel, prompting him to hit her with the pestle.



“[After being slapped] he left the room and few minutes later came back with the pestle which he hit her with.” The SSP said, adding that the 22-year-old son had developed friction with his mother after he had married Sadaf Sarhandhi alias Rabi in June, 2016 who had a five-year-old daughter from her previous marriage.



Saira expelled him from her home last year and he started to live in an apartment in Latifabad with his wife. “She was a dominating lady. She used to beat children. In October she slapped her daughter who also left home,” the SSP said, adding that the same month she asked him to return home with his wife.

