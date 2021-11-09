beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
Former PM Paul Keating says Australia has 'lost its way' over China tensions, new subs "a handful of toothpicks at a mountain"
Sarah Basford Canales
NOVEMBER 10 2021 - 1:30PM
Former prime minister Paul Keating has slammed the federal government's escalation of tensions with China as "appalling", and its nuclear submarine ambitions as flawed, urging for a shift to stronger engagement with the emerging global superpower.
Mr Keating, who held the top job in the 90s, said the country had lost its way in seeking security from Asia, rather than with it, in his National Press Club appearance on Wednesday.
"We are at odds with our geography and we have lost our way," he said.
"This is a kind of hopeless environment we're in.
"I have taken the view ... that engagement with China, and its absorption in the region, will establish a better frame [for] both China and the United States to work in, including Australia.
"China is simply too big and too central to be ostracised."
The former leader also savaged a recent trilateral agreement between Australia, the US and the UK to acquire nuclear submarine technology under a new agreement.
The AUKUS agreement is expected to deliver eight nuclear-powered submarines to the country by 2040.
Mr Keating described the upcoming capability, which is being touted as a boost to the country's military strength amid a rising Chinese presence in the region, as throwing "a handful of toothpicks at a mountain".
"These submarines were designed in the 1990s. By the time we have half a dozen of them, it will be 2045 or '50, they will be 50 or 60 years old," he said.
"In other words, our new submarines will be old tech, like buying an old 747 [plane]."
China's socioeconomic power had grown exponentially in recent decades but had no desire to push its ideology, Mr Keating said.
"They are in the adolescent phase of their diplomacy - they have testosterone running everywhere, the Chinese," he said.
"But we have to deal with them because their power will be so profoundly in this part of the world.
"China is not about turning over the existing world order. It only wants to reform it, and it wants to reform it because of its own scale."
When asked about whether Australia should be allowed to raise human rights abuses against the Uyghur people in China's north-western region during diplomatic discussions, Mr Keating said it should.
But they should not overrule efforts to maintain consistent engagement, he added.
He referred to India's treatment of the Muslim-majority Kashmir region as an example of an ally who had comparable strikes against it on the human rights front.
"You can speak powerfully about the rights of citizens of these countries, but it can't be the whole conversation," he said.
"That doesn't displace the wider country-to-country, nation-to-nation conversation about the states.
"In other words, you can't let human rights discussions supplant wholly and completely the relationship between the countries."
https://www.canberratimes.com.au/story/7504671/like-throwing-toothpicks-keating-slams-nuclear-subs-amid-china-tensions/?cs=14231
