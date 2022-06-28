What's new

Former PM Imran Khan's anti-American rhetoric exacerbated tensions: US senator

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,937
16
24,420
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1656445591312.png

  • US senator says he is willing to help repair the damage done to US-Pakistan relations.
  • Says tensions between the two countries have been worsened by Imran Khan's anti-American statements.
  • US hopes incumbent Pakistani premier helps foster bilateral ties between Pakistan and the US, he says.
NEW YORK: In an interview with The Washington Post, US Senate Majority Leader Charles E Schumer has stated that he is willing to use his influence to help repair the damage done to US-Pakistan relations by the anti-American rhetoric of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, The News reported.
The US senator spoke to the American-Pakistan Advocacy Group (APDG) in New York, reiterating the administration's position on Imran Khan's claims that US government assistance in overthrowing his government was part of the Biden administration.


According to him, tensions between the two countries have been worsened by the former Pakistani prime minister's anti-American statements. Schumer has high hopes for Pakistan's current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ameliorate the situation, and is willing to do anything he can to help.
According to the US Senate Majority Leader, the United States adheres to a policy of acceptance for individuals who have been elected through a democratic process and upholds democratic norms and ideals.
Hinting at Imran Khan, Schumer said: “Your former prime minister did not talk positive about the US but the incumbent Pakistani premier is expected to help foster bilateral ties between Pakistan and the US."
To a question as to what the US policy would be if Imran Khan came into power once again after winning elections, he said the US holds a dialogue with an elected head of the government, adding that no matter how intensely you disagree with someone, the best way to resolve issues is to hold a dialogue.
The US senator hoped for the restoration of friendly ties between the two countries and added that Pakistan had remained an ally of the US government. When Schumer asked the gathering whom the Pakistani community in the US supported, some of them said Imran Khan while others defused the situation by saying "mixed".
Senator Schumer also slammed the Indian government for persecuting Muslims in India and added that he supported the rights of Kashmiri people. The statement of the US senator is quite distinctive and meaningful despite the Indian lobby’s influence on the Biden administration as Schumer is the Leader of the House of his party in the Senate and enjoys great influence. Besides, no candidate has appeared against him in the upcoming US Senate elections and the chances of his return unopposed are very high.
Surprisingly, the remarks of the US senator, criticising Imran Khan and pinning hopes on Shehbaz, sent a wave of despair in the APAG gathering. The sentiments of the organisers of the event were not different from the audience, so they winded up the program abruptly. It is the first time when a key US senator has explicitly opposed Imran Khan’s anti-US rants.
www.geo.tv

Former PM Imran Khan's anti-American rhetoric exacerbated tensions: US senator

Incumbent Pakistani premier expected to help foster bilateral ties between Pakistan and the US, says Chuck Schumer
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
16,745
-18
31,504
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Trailer23 said:
& PML-N's mouthpiece has taken the task of promoting all trash on [PDF].

These days he's busy post 4-5 Topics a Day against the former Government & thinks his Masters are the most 'naik' of all.
Click to expand...

Notice how these American devils have become the best buddies of PDM and Pakistani army. It is laughable. Not so long ago the American politicians were busy cussing Pakistan A to Z. The hypocrisy is beyond cringeworthy. That lying bastard Mike Mullen recently claimed that US doesn't care about Pakistan. The US is more than obsessed with Pakistan. Every word that has been uttered by US officials after operation regime change is on the record.

At the center of this entire controversy and daylight robbery are the Americans. Pure evil. From head to toe. If granddad Schumer thinks that US Pakistan relations are on a path of normalcy he is sorely mistaken. Everyone knows the sentiment among ordinary Pakistanis and that has worsened against the USA.
 
Umair Nawaz

Umair Nawaz

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 10, 2012
13,347
-20
11,627
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
:lol: just goes on to show how much of a gap there is b/w our interests and the way we see the reality........even amongst the most Pro US audience! ie Pakistani Americans. The last paragraph was really funny and a great testimony to what i have written.

Pakistan has benefitted from this relationship as much as it could since 1950s of CETO-SENTO days. Now, its no longer useful nor beneficiary for Pakistan Strategically. US's ally is now India. As long as India stays its ally and its central partner, Pakistan wont find any usefulness with America!

BTW the most funny line in the Article was when this US parliamentarian said ''Pakistan had remained an ally of the US government''

As if we have forgotten US's politicians, think tanks, militarymen, Leader's Anti Pakistani statements of the last 21 years consistently!:omghaha:

Double game, triple game, game he game! Hub of Terrorism, Blackmailing/pressurizing our US going citizens, to Spy for their intel. agencies in Pakistan and on their fellow Muslim communities in US etc etc.....Dr Afia Siddiqui, Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, Ramzi, Hussain Haqqani, Gulalai Ismail etc etc Daniel Pearl drama, OBL raid drama, Salala Check post attack martyring our 26 soldiers, Stealing our AH-1Zs, Stopping supply of F16s etc etc FATF Blackmail, crashing our currency, The AIPAC-Indian Lobby, Our Nuke Program etc etc

The truth is, US NEED PAKISTAN AS AN ALLY ON HER SIDE NOT PAKISTAN! specially in this post WOT World! We have our own regional allies to lean on. The sooner the US realize that, the better!
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
6,135
-3
6,921
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Dalit said:
Notice how these American devils have become the best buddies of PDM and Pakistani army. It is laughable. Not so long ago the American politicians were busy cussing Pakistan A to Z. The hypocrisy is beyond cringeworthy. That lying bastard Mike Mullen recently claimed that US doesn't care about Pakistan. The US is more than obsessed with Pakistan. Every word that has been uttered by US officials after operation regime change is on the record.

At the center of this entire controversy and daylight robbery are the Americans. Pure evil. From head to toe. If granddad Schumer thinks that US Pakistan relations are on a path of normalcy he is sorely mistaken. Everyone knows the sentiment among ordinary Pakistanis and that has worsened against the USA.
Click to expand...



I recall it was Christine Fair who said that .. ie “ US doesn’t give a flying fcuk about Pakistan “

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 857624
  • US senator says he is willing to help repair the damage done to US-Pakistan relations.
  • Says tensions between the two countries have been worsened by Imran Khan's anti-American statements.
  • US hopes incumbent Pakistani premier helps foster bilateral ties between Pakistan and the US, he says.
NEW YORK: In an interview with The Washington Post, US Senate Majority Leader Charles E Schumer has stated that he is willing to use his influence to help repair the damage done to US-Pakistan relations by the anti-American rhetoric of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, The News reported.
The US senator spoke to the American-Pakistan Advocacy Group (APDG) in New York, reiterating the administration's position on Imran Khan's claims that US government assistance in overthrowing his government was part of the Biden administration.


According to him, tensions between the two countries have been worsened by the former Pakistani prime minister's anti-American statements. Schumer has high hopes for Pakistan's current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ameliorate the situation, and is willing to do anything he can to help.
According to the US Senate Majority Leader, the United States adheres to a policy of acceptance for individuals who have been elected through a democratic process and upholds democratic norms and ideals.
Hinting at Imran Khan, Schumer said: “Your former prime minister did not talk positive about the US but the incumbent Pakistani premier is expected to help foster bilateral ties between Pakistan and the US."
To a question as to what the US policy would be if Imran Khan came into power once again after winning elections, he said the US holds a dialogue with an elected head of the government, adding that no matter how intensely you disagree with someone, the best way to resolve issues is to hold a dialogue.
The US senator hoped for the restoration of friendly ties between the two countries and added that Pakistan had remained an ally of the US government. When Schumer asked the gathering whom the Pakistani community in the US supported, some of them said Imran Khan while others defused the situation by saying "mixed".
Senator Schumer also slammed the Indian government for persecuting Muslims in India and added that he supported the rights of Kashmiri people. The statement of the US senator is quite distinctive and meaningful despite the Indian lobby’s influence on the Biden administration as Schumer is the Leader of the House of his party in the Senate and enjoys great influence. Besides, no candidate has appeared against him in the upcoming US Senate elections and the chances of his return unopposed are very high.
Surprisingly, the remarks of the US senator, criticising Imran Khan and pinning hopes on Shehbaz, sent a wave of despair in the APAG gathering. The sentiments of the organisers of the event were not different from the audience, so they winded up the program abruptly. It is the first time when a key US senator has explicitly opposed Imran Khan’s anti-US rants.
www.geo.tv

Former PM Imran Khan's anti-American rhetoric exacerbated tensions: US senator

Incumbent Pakistani premier expected to help foster bilateral ties between Pakistan and the US, says Chuck Schumer
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...


Americans think any truth about them is anti American … I heard all the comments IK stated he just repeated historical facts on what the US did …
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
The US-backed Regime Change in Pakistan
Replies
8
Views
755
nahtanbob
N
Crimson Blue
GoP is refusing to provide security to Imran Khan as Ex-PM
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
khansaheeb
US Senator Chris Murphy stresses need for expansion of ties with Pakistan
Replies
3
Views
383
Ghessan
Ghessan
INDIAPOSITIVE
Pentagon expects continuation of healthy relationship with Pakistan armed forces
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
2K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
xyx007
No conspiracy against Imran govt: UK minister
2
Replies
18
Views
586
ThisUser
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom