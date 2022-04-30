Former PM Imran Khan has given call for grand march towards Islamabad in the last week of May

RescueRanger said:



View attachment 839379



Honestly the imported Government should just hang their heads in shame. Here is a screenshot of the first suggestion when you search Pakistani Cabinet 2022 in Google: Click to expand...

I've met this Egyptian doctor and he wanted to talk about IK and Pakistan political crises. One of the first thing he said was "is IK not corrupt"(due to which he was removed).The whole world knows the opposition is corrupt, they have been in power for 30 years. Pakistanis have some self respect and move on, not saying vote PTI but create a new modern political party and vote for it, leave these corrupt 1980s 1990s political class.