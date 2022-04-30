What's new

Former PM Imran Khan has given call for grand march towards Islamabad in the last week of May

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520384026795810818
It's now or never. Pakistanis will be liberated from boot and hammer mafia after this grand march just like East Pakistan in 1971. Good luck!
AC6BD1F6-114A-4F44-A235-7EB3ABCE0ED8.jpeg
 
It's a bit late but because channels have been opened between institutions and PTI about settlement on middle grounds. PTI is presenting demands and looking if they will be met. Hence a time is given to them to think it over. If PTI demands will be met, no march will take place. Otherwise no march will EVER take place after this.
 
Caretaker government should be announced by July and 3 months later elections. Both parties believe they can win so they will get 5 years of kursi.
 
Honestly the imported Government should just hang their heads in shame. Here is a screenshot of the first suggestion when you search Pakistani Cabinet 2022 in Google:

View attachment 839379

😂😅
I've met this Egyptian doctor and he wanted to talk about IK and Pakistan political crises. One of the first thing he said was "is IK not corrupt"(due to which he was removed).

The whole world knows the opposition is corrupt, they have been in power for 30 years. Pakistanis have some self respect and move on, not saying vote PTI but create a new modern political party and vote for it, leave these corrupt 1980s 1990s political class.
 
IK must gauage the establishment and PDM response and public sentiment. IK wisely gave time to PDM, ECP for course correction. There are still small abttles like disapproving CM Hamza appointment etc.

Lastly, there is thing called honeymoon period. Let that of PDM and extablishment die. So, one month is a good time for PTI's preparation and PDM's more imminent mistakes.
 
What a shame . Punjab have been sold to the sharifs. I can’t see their faces. I wish we could just kick these sharifs and zardari out of this country
 
The people will decide the foreign policy of Pakistan.

Imported Government is rejected.

We want cheaper wheat and oil. It's best for the future and economy of Pakistan.

-- May Allah protect Imran Khan, Pakistani people, and give us what is best for us. ameen.
 
It's a bit late but because channels have been opened between institutions and PTI about settlement on middle grounds. PTI is presenting demands and looking if they will be met. Hence a time is given to them to think it over. If PTI demands will be met, no march will take place. Otherwise no march will EVER take place after this.
Institutions did everything to remove PTI from federal and provincial govt and now they will go for a settlement? What are you smoking?
 

