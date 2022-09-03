What's new

Former PM holding concerts as Pakistan faces biggest disaster: FM Bilawal

1662197007726.png

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said Pakistan is facing the biggest disaster in history but former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is holding concerts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Pakistan is facing the biggest disaster in our history. 1/3 of our country underwater! 1/7 citizens affected, 35 million ppl! ex PM is holding concerts in KP & Punjab.CMs busy organizing his events instead of helping flood victims. Shameful, pehaly insan bano, phir siyasatdan bano!”
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1565751582662316035
The people of interior Sindh will spare no one in coming days, waderas are right now hiding from general public.

Final nail in the coffin of PPP and other establishment backed parties.

Faisal Edhi (manager of largest charity network in Pakistan) says those who have survived from flood may die from starvation.

People who survive floods may die of starvation, says Faisal Edhi

Charity head says 90pc of flood-hit persons still await assistance; govt urged to immediately lift ban on INGOs.
---------------------------------------------

During PPP govt 2008-2013,

Pakistan witnessed intense flooding throughout country in 2010:

2010 Pakistan floods - Wikipedia

That time Zardari was president and his cabinet was on trip to Europe while country and people were sinking in flood water

Zardari criticised over Europe `joy ride` during floods

LONDON, Aug 4 President Asif Ali Zardari was in Britain on Wednesday amid rows over London`s claim that Islamabad...
Zardari to visit UK as anger at Cameron boils over in Pakistan

Pakistan premier on official visit to Britain as public back home vent fury at Cameron remarks
1661473444108.jpeg



1661473507236.png



1661473559738.png



1661473481916.png



Pakistan: Getting bogged down

Floods that have displaced millions are also blocking relief deliveries to those most in need.
Flood-affected people need ‘healing’ not IK’s dirty politics in testing times: Musadik​

Flood-affected people need ‘healing’ not IK’s dirty politics in testing times: Musadik

Flood-affected people need ‘healing’ not IK’s dirty politics in testing times: Musadik
02 September,2022 06:11 pm
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Friday said some provinces had been drowned under flood waters and their people were in dire need of ‘healing’, but PTI chairman Imran Khan was busy doing dirty politics in the testing times.

“The flood-affected people are in dire need of remedial measures as their lives and integrity is in danger. But Imran Khan disappointed us by doing politics at this critical juncture and hurling threatening statements in public meetings such as ‘he will not spare’ and ‘he will reveal names’,” he regretted while addressing a news conference here.

The minister said Imran Khan should have the courage to name the people whom he would not spare and reveal the names instead of mere hurling threats.

Will Imran Khan reveal the names of Finance Ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab who tried to sabotage the IMF deal on the instructions of Shaukat Tareen, he questioned.

Musadiq Malik said that it was unfortunate that PTI leadership and the workers had run a negative campaign against Pakistan armed forces’ jawans and officers martyred in the helicopter crash in Balochistan.

He criticized the PTI chairman for hiring the services of lobbyist David Fenton in the US, who was known as the founder of the denuclearization programme besides getting money and land from Malik Riaz to protect his money-laundering and receiving millions of pounds from Arif Naqvi, Chief Executive of the Abraj Capital and Investment Company, indicted by the US courts in a range of cases and could get up to 290-year jail.

He underlined that two mega economic scandals were made in the history of the country.

The first was of $250 million by Malik Riaz in Bahria Town, which was as per the Cabinet signed the paper and as per Pakistani representative in the UK who signed the document in the British court; the amount was gifted to Malik Riaz which was one-fourth of the IMF bailout and were deposited in his account.

“It was given in lieu of 400 kanals land which was registered in the name of Imran Khan and his wife,” he added.

The second case, he said was related to Arif Masood Naqvi who was likely to be charged with 290 years imprisonment in the UK against money laundering.

Imran Khan during his regime waived off Rs 250 billion investment to be made by K-Electric in Dattang Coal Project which would have benefited Karachiites.

Besides, he said Imran Khan should be ashamed of ruining state institutions during the PTI government’s tenure with his poor governance and failed policies that caused severe energy as well as food crisis and brought the country to the verge of bankruptcy.

Musadik Malik said it was unfortunate that Imran Khan was doing politics and wanted to create division in public and institutions for personal gains, especially when the country was struggling to manage the widespread life and property damages caused by the unprecedented floods.

He was of the view that the federal and provincial governments and the departments concerned were utilizing all their resources to reduce the suffering of the people to whom the devastating floods rendered homeless.

Dr Musadik said the previous government also violated the commitments made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about the subsidies for getting financial assistance.

“The PTI government, as a pre-condition, had signed a contract with the IMF that they will increase the prices and impose petroleum levies and sales tax. But, it violated sovereign commitment with the international financial institutions,” he said.

The minister said the PTI did all this to push the country towards default and bankruptcy for political gains.

The minister said that the government of Qatar had shown willingness to invest $ 3 billion in LNG plants, solar, infrastructure and the establishment of terminals at the country’s ports.

He said that the government had also expedited work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He was of the view that the country’s economic direction had been set by the coalition government. “We are determined to strengthen the economic condition of the country”, he added.

To question he said, to meet the gas demand in the upcoming winter, the government had already issued instructions to three companies to purchase LNG.
Flood-affected people need ‘healing’ not IK’s dirty politics in testing times: Musadik

Flood-affected people need ‘healing’ not IK’s dirty politics in testing times: Musadik
Without mentioning IK name they can't address any platform.
Advice to them is don't mention any name - people of Pakistan are aware of whose name to be placed in 'fill in the blanks'.
 
PDM hotch potch has lost it.

Maybe focus more on governance and less on Imran Khan bashing.

For the neutrals who thought Shahbaz the admin would do wonders, you have your answer.
 

