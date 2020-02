The recent death of two people in the central area of Afghanistan's capital Kabul was a news that has not received much attention.The victims also probably wanted to hide their identities. According to sources, the identity papers they had were fake.What they were doing in Kabul and who killed them is still a mystery, whose fabric is linked to the coexistence of security forces and extremist groups in the region.It was now clear who the two men were. According to sources from Pakistani intelligence agencies and extremist groups, the two men were senior leaders of the Pakistani Taliban.One person killed is Sheikh Khalid Haqqani. Sheikh Khalid Haqqani was a prominent figure in the leadership of the Pakistani Taliban and had previously served as the deputy head of the group.He is accused of being involved in attacks on prominent politicians in Pakistan and the attack on Army Public School in Peshawar in 2014 that killed more than 150 people, most of them young children.The other casualty killed is Saif Younis, a commander of the Pakistani Taliban.A statement issued by the Pakistani Taliban last night confirmed the identity and death of both men, but the Taliban have provided little details.According to a source from the militants, they were present for a "secret meeting" in Kabul on the orders of the Taliban's central leadership, and apparently came from the eastern province of Paktika, but it is unclear who they were going to meet.According to a source in Pakistani intelligence agencies, the bodies of the men were found in the area near the Intercontinental Hotel. This is the hotel where two deadly attacks have taken place in recent years.The killings took place last week, but sources in the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) say the leadership initially ordered the news to be hidden. According to sources, where the Taliban have been hit by these killings, they are not even ready to face the questions that these two men were doing in Kabul.It is unusual for Pakistani Taliban leaders to travel to Kabul. This group is completely separate from the Afghan Taliban and their goals and supporters are not the same. Where the Afghan Taliban are leading a resistance movement against US-backed foreign-backed Afghan government in the country, Pakistani officials are the target of Pakistani Taliban operations and installations.Pakistan has been facing accusations of backing the Afghan Taliban for a while, and it is also said that the Afghan government has since developed a relationship with the Pakistani Taliban.The group, which has weakened in recent years, is now residing in the eastern part of Afghanistan, which is considered under government control.Both Pakistan or Afghanistan deny the support of extremist groups.A statement released by the Pakistani Taliban said the two men were killed during a clash with the US military.The US is talking to the Afghan Taliban and its goal is to end the 18-year war in the country. Pakistan is said to have played a key role in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table.Sources in the militants have acknowledged that it is possible that armed men or militants linked to Pakistani intelligence agencies are responsible for the killings. There have been similar incidents in the past. In December 2018, a suicide bomber in Kandahar killed a Baloch militant leader living in exile in Afghanistan.Similarly, people belonging to the Afghan Taliban have been killed in Pakistan. In 2013, a senior Afghan Taliban leader was killed in an oven near Islamabad.According to Pakistani Taliban sources, the bodies of the two men killed in Kabul were handed over to the group and they were buried this week after a major funeral in Kantar.The question of how these bodies are now returned to the Taliban has not been answered.