Former pakistani president mamnun hossain died
monitor
52 minutes ago
monitor
Trango Towers
Everyone dies in the end.
We spend our life collecting wealth and none of it matters at the end. May Allah have mercy upon us all ameen. On that note asar time
SQ8
Inalillah
but as in death, so in life - his being or not being made no difference
Zaki
May he rest in peace
inna lilla hai wa inna ellaihi rajioon
he was a good man
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
Inna lillah e wa inna ilehi raje'oon. He was a very quite person tbh.
