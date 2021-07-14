What's new

Former pakistani president mamnun hossain died

Trango Towers

Trango Towers

Everyone dies in the end.

We spend our life collecting wealth and none of it matters at the end. May Allah have mercy upon us all ameen. On that note asar time
 
Zaki

Zaki

May he rest in peace

inna lilla hai wa inna ellaihi rajioon

he was a good man
 
