Former Pakistani diplomat & Traitor calls for official apology to Bangladesh for 1971 genocide

1617118203976.png


A former Pakistani diplomat has said the people of Pakistan should urge the Pakistani government to offer a formal apology to the people of Bangladesh for the atrocities its military committed in 1971.

Hussain Haqqani, who served as Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States from 2008 to 2011, made the remarks during a virtual talk titled "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: An Iconic Leader of People's Struggle for Freedom".

The talk was organised by the Bangladesh Embassy in Belgium and Luxembourg, and Mission to the European Union in Brussels on 29 March 2021, according to a statement of the Bangladesh embassy in Brussels.

"The military's reaction in the form of imprisoning Sheikh Mujib and initiating Genocide against the Bengalis ... To this day, no apology has been forthcoming and I think the people of Pakistan should urge the government of Pakistan to offer a formal apology to the people of Bangladesh for all the atrocities that were committed in 1971 ... an apology is the most courteous thing ..." said Haqqani, now a senior fellow and director for South and Central Asia at Hudson Institute, a top think tank in Washington DC.

He said Bangabandhu is not only the greatest Bangalee of all time, but one of the greatest leaders of South Asia, a great leader in world history, and an iconic figure of struggle for freedom that the world has seen throughout the 20th century.

Haqqani said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is in the same league of great leaders as Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.

He divided the struggle of Bangabandhu into five distinct phases: struggle of the young Sheikh Mujib against British colonialism; post-1947 movement for Bangla language; victory of 'Jukto Front' in 1954 and Bangabandhu's continued struggle for secular and inclusive approach, and his ideas and words that inspired the Bangalees to fight the Liberation War.

He said Bangabandhu had created the sense of freedom among the Bengali nation during his long struggle for independence and gave all the directives to his people to prepare for a war in his historic speech on March 7, 1971 in Dhaka.

He added that the then East Pakistan was the "Golden Goose" to the Pakistani ruling elites as most of the foreign exchange was earned from the eastern part (Bangladesh). He also said the feudal Pakistan rulers never considered Bangalees as equals and were not ready to hand over power to the elected representatives of then East Pakistan after the electoral victory of Bangabandhu's party, Awami League, in the national elections of 1970.

Haqqani said now Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing countries in the world and the most successful country in South Asia -- the contribution of Bangabandhu and his able daughter, the current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, who addressed the event as chief guest, said it was expected that Pakistan would apologise formally for the genocide committed by its military in 1971 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan sent a video message on the occasion but did not apologise.

Bangladesh Ambassador in Brussels, Mahbub Hassan Saleh, who moderated the event, said 2021 is a momentous year in the history of Bangladesh as the country is celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the 50th anniversary of independence.

Hussain Haqqani !!!! HAHAHAAHAHA


Do you even know this turd is an absconder? Running away from non other then Superme court of Pakistan!
 
While I agree with Haqqani's suggestion, I wonder why he did not advise the same suggestion to the government while he was an ambassador. Or did he?
 
Modi acceptimg openly that he wwnt to East Pak to help bangalises along with indian army they are the one who actually rape bangli women kill and rape people from west Pak dont we know how indian behave in their own country they made delhi as rape capital its clear indian break all intermational law they sud appologize to Pakistan.. not Pakistan who sud be doing this when Pakistan lost basically too much in it.
 
Taimoor Khan said:
Hussain Haqqani !!!! HAHAHAAHAHA


Do you even know this turd is an absconder? Running away from non other then Superme court of Pakistan!
So? Is it relevant to this issue?

AgNoStiC MuSliM said:
Thread title edited to more accurately reflect Hussain Haqqani's status.
Isn't that against forum rules or something? We saw thread title being corrected by mods/admins before because OP didn't use the original title but now you're doing the complete opposite just because this guy said something you didn't like. Is it really allowed? You could've just said the same here like @Taimoor Khan .

@Slav Defence is it right?
 
Because now he just cares about Indian viewcount/money.
 
Hussain Haqqani is Tarek Fateh 2.0

Both full of themselves and try to pedal higher moral ground. I suggest leave these two to Indians, they might like to have these cockroaches.
 
Let me make one thing very clear, there is NEVER going to an Apology. The only apology we should be making is adding bongla lands into Pakistan in 1947! That is our Mistake.
 
Pakistan can ask for a truth and reconciliation commission that will make it clear that Biharis and West Pakistanis also lost their lives. Will it be acceptable to govt of Bangladesh?

Pakistan establishment must also launch a remembrance day for genocide in Hyderabad deccan state and ask for india to apologize citing indias own sundar lal committee.

But will the Pak establishment take this advice or are they too busy burying the past.
 
