Former PAF ACM Sohail Aman Gives His Views on PAF V IAF !

My guess is this is not the complete video of the interview, we may get the full version in a day or two.What the heck. What is there in this video that we did not know before? Disappointed . I was expecting more evidence.
Also, he had all the evidences on a memory card but unfortunately it was corrupted due to not so secure mobile phone and had to continue the talk show without photos, screen-grab or colourful slideshow.
I mean the video just cuts in without the formal introduction of the guest or the topic. I'm sure the ACM wasn't invited for barely Six odd minutes to address the topic.
In fact, both sides demonstrated constraint. No one wanted any full scale conflict.If Indians weren’t afraid of starting a full scale war, they’d not have backed down after straight strikes against their military targets.
Wars aren’t exactly a child-like business, once they start, no one can control the outcome. Hence it’s best to avoid them while still responding to the enemy, which we did.
Nothing new here, during the Swift Retort programme one of PAF radar operator disclosed that there were 11 targets locked from which two were destroyed where as PAF was in a position to eliminate all of them.'I am more concerned with his comments regarding the constraint shown by Pakistan.
He admitted what we know for long that PAF had far more Indian jets locked and could have caused lot more damage. But decided not to, because people were worried about full scale war.
It is exactly like sending a boxer to fight with one of the hand tight behind his back, while opposing fighter has no such constraints.
Indians were not worried about full scale war when they send their jets to bomb Pakistani land, Pakistan proper must add not Azad Kashmir.
@MastanKhan
11 Targets? From what is in the open there were 2 SU-30 on CAP and 2 Mirage-2000 and then 2 Mig21 that makes it 6 in total, any idea what were the other 5 targets.Nothing new here, during the Swift Retort programme one of PAF radar operator disclosed that there were 11 targets locked from which two were destroyed where as PAF was in a position to eliminate all of them.
As for war is concerned, remember, India tried to attack a civilian entity in the middle of the night but failed even though it had the element of surprise, while PAF raided Six Indian military targets in broad day light while India was on full alert.....if they had guts or the will then by all accounts, India should have responded by attacking Pakistani military targets.