Former PAF ACM Sohail Aman Gives His Views on PAF V IAF !

Oct 15, 2015
Don't expect much from US on this. Washington has many jobs for India in the region and given Pakistan standing, they aren't going to shame mad Modi.

Apparently, this Vir Chakra would have been already worked with US in a manner that there will be no spoilers as long as India agrees for particular regional duty to serve US interests. The way it seems, it will be like everyone out there knows that no F-16 was shot down on that day so US don't need to explain and wouldn't slap the child for wrong claim. Instead, better to keep quiet.

Speaking of integrity, professional honesty, moral & code of honour; India proven to be exact opposite of all these after awarding Abhinandan.

At-least foreign militaries will keep their cadets away from Indian Forces so that the honour remains. Otherwise, just look at ANA which is history now.

Unfortunately not just military but seems like all of India is convinced fir such a blatant lie and nobody with self respect questions it and that's more worrisome for all the neighbours.
 
Oct 15, 2015
Windjammer said:
My guess is this is not the complete video of the interview, we may get the full version in a day or two.
Also, he had all the evidences on a memory card but unfortunately it was corrupted due to not so secure mobile phone and had to continue the talk show without photos, screen-grab or colourful slideshow.
 
Nov 9, 2009
The Eagle said:
Also, he had all the evidences on a memory card but unfortunately it was corrupted due to not so secure mobile phone and had to continue the talk show without photos, screen-grab or colourful slideshow.
I mean the video just cuts in without the formal introduction of the guest or the topic. I'm sure the ACM wasn't invited for barely Six odd minutes to address the topic.
 
May 20, 2011
'I am more concerned with his comments regarding the constraint shown by Pakistan.
He admitted what we know for long that PAF had far more Indian jets locked and could have caused lot more damage. But decided not to, because people were worried about full scale war.

It is exactly like sending a boxer to fight with one of the hand tight behind his back, while opposing fighter has no such constraints.
Indians were not worried about full scale war when they send their jets to bomb Pakistani land, Pakistan proper must add not Azad Kashmir.

@MastanKhan
 
kursed

Mar 21, 2007
crankthatskunk said:
'I am more concerned with his comments regarding the constraint shown by Pakistan.
He admitted what we know for long that PAF had far more Indian jets locked and could have caused lot more damage. But decided not to, because people were worried about full scale war.

It is exactly like sending a boxer to fight with one of the hand tight behind his back, while opposing fighter has no such constraints.
Indians were not worried about full scale war when they send their jets to bomb Pakistani land, Pakistan proper must add not Azad Kashmir.

@MastanKhan
If Indians weren’t afraid of starting a full scale war, they’d not have backed down after straight strikes against their military targets.

Wars aren’t exactly a child-like business, once they start, no one can control the outcome. Hence it’s best to avoid them while still responding to the enemy, which we did.
 
Mar 31, 2019
Hardly anything new in this interview.
kursed said:
If Indians weren’t afraid of starting a full scale war, they’d not have backed down after straight strikes against their military targets.

Wars aren’t exactly a child-like business, once they start, no one can control the outcome. Hence it’s best to avoid them while still responding to the enemy, which we did.
In fact, both sides demonstrated constraint. No one wanted any full scale conflict.
 
Nov 9, 2009
crankthatskunk said:
'I am more concerned with his comments regarding the constraint shown by Pakistan.
He admitted what we know for long that PAF had far more Indian jets locked and could have caused lot more damage. But decided not to, because people were worried about full scale war.

It is exactly like sending a boxer to fight with one of the hand tight behind his back, while opposing fighter has no such constraints.
Indians were not worried about full scale war when they send their jets to bomb Pakistani land, Pakistan proper must add not Azad Kashmir.

@MastanKhan
Nothing new here, during the Swift Retort programme one of PAF radar operator disclosed that there were 11 targets locked from which two were destroyed where as PAF was in a position to eliminate all of them.
As for war is concerned, remember, India tried to attack a civilian entity in the middle of the night but failed even though it had the element of surprise, while PAF raided Six Indian military targets in broad day light while India was on full alert.....if they had guts or the will then by all accounts, India should have responded by attacking Pakistani military targets.
 
Mar 21, 2007
I hope that you guys realize that the decision to share evidence of A2A kills is taken at Governmental level and not by retired officials. They can’t come on tv upon whim and share information that’s not been cleared by authorities.
 
Dec 2, 2008
Windjammer said:
Nothing new here, during the Swift Retort programme one of PAF radar operator disclosed that there were 11 targets locked from which two were destroyed where as PAF was in a position to eliminate all of them.
As for war is concerned, remember, India tried to attack a civilian entity in the middle of the night but failed even though it had the element of surprise, while PAF raided Six Indian military targets in broad day light while India was on full alert.....if they had guts or the will then by all accounts, India should have responded by attacking Pakistani military targets.
11 Targets? From what is in the open there were 2 SU-30 on CAP and 2 Mirage-2000 and then 2 Mig21 that makes it 6 in total, any idea what were the other 5 targets.
 
