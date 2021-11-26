Former PAF ACM Sohail Aman Gives His Views on PAF V IAF !

Don't expect much from US on this. Washington has many jobs for India in the region and given Pakistan standing, they aren't going to shame mad Modi.



Apparently, this Vir Chakra would have been already worked with US in a manner that there will be no spoilers as long as India agrees for particular regional duty to serve US interests. The way it seems, it will be like everyone out there knows that no F-16 was shot down on that day so US don't need to explain and wouldn't slap the child for wrong claim. Instead, better to keep quiet.



Speaking of integrity, professional honesty, moral & code of honour; India proven to be exact opposite of all these after awarding Abhinandan.



At-least foreign militaries will keep their cadets away from Indian Forces so that the honour remains. Otherwise, just look at ANA which is history now.



Unfortunately not just military but seems like all of India is convinced fir such a blatant lie and nobody with self respect questions it and that's more worrisome for all the neighbours.