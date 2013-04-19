Former MPA Majeed Achakzai - new addition to UNTOUCHABLE

Former MPA Majeed Achakzai acquitted in Quetta traffic warden hit-and-run case Model court judge acquits former PkMAP lawmaker due to lack of evidence.

The justice system of Pakistan becoming unacceptable and needs complete overhauling.Presently it seems to be as two pronged system - one prong for elite/VIP class to project them above the law - other prong seems to be in the @$$ of commoners to increase their pain and agony, which is a bit justified as we all responsible to support such rotting system.