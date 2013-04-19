Former MPA Majeed Achakzai - new addition to UNTOUCHABLE

The justice system of Pakistan becoming unacceptable and needs complete overhauling.
Presently it seems to be as two pronged system - one prong for elite/VIP class to project them above the law - other prong seems to be in the @$$ of commoners to increase their pain and agony, which is a bit justified as we all responsible to support such rotting system.
Presently it seems to be as two pronged system - one prong for elite/VIP class to project them above the law - other prong seems to be in the @$$ of commoners to increase their pain and agony, which is a bit justified as we all responsible to support such rotting system.
Former MPA Majeed Achakzai acquitted in Quetta traffic warden hit-and-run case
Model court judge acquits former PkMAP lawmaker due to lack of evidence.
www.dawn.com