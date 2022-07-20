What's new

Former MPA Iftikhar Baloch Beaten By public on selling their votes

Good job.
People will be judge , jury and executioners if institutions behave like pimps.
Update:
Ex Mpa iftikhar baloch is not a traitor who left for NCM , he is actually Ex Nooni.
But nevertheless he is one evil person according to my online research. He committed grave human rights violations in jhang area. He is a known trouble maker. He is even accused of selling a mosque property. He once with the help of police arrested the entire family and raped their women. So what goes around comes around. Ones who beaten are probably his victims or maybe it's a political enmity.
 
Last edited:
Why go for the pawns when the big fish like Zardari, Shahbaz and son, are doing as they please.

InshaAllah the day will come when they will face the wrath of an angry mob.
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549764285391323139
I fully support this, at times citizens need to take the law into there own hands when the institutions fail to do their work.

Why go for the pawns when the big fish like Zardari, Shahbaz and son, are doing as they please.

InshaAllah the day will come when they will face the wrath of an angry mob.
Aik masla, if we go for Bilawal we would get PITA, female and LGBTQ+ activists hounding us. :(
But Inshallah there time will come soon.
 
