In a first in Pakistan's history, a three-member bench of the special court in Islamabad on Tuesday handed former military ruler Pervez Musharraf death sentence in the long-drawn high treason case against him.A detailed verdict — which is split 2-1 — will be issued in 48 hours.The court declared Musharraf guilty of high treason. On November 3, 2007, Musharraf trampled the Constitution, the court said. The special court was formed on November 20,2013. On March 31, 2014, the court indicted Musharraf. On June 19, 2016, the court declared him to be a fugitive. The special court was reformed six times. The former military chief is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The high treason trial of the former military dictator for imposing the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, had been pending since December 2013.