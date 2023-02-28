What's new

Former judge Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal accuses PTI chief’s hypocrisy in Jail Bharo Tehreek

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
4,045
-14
3,518
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Former judge Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal accuses PTI chief’s hypocrisy in Jail Bharo Tehreek​


Former judge Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal criticizes PTI's Jail Bharo Tehreek, stating that the party leader is encouraging others to get arrested but getting bail himself. She has refused to seek bail for her son, Walid Iqbal, who had courted arrest in Lahore.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1630160281895575554

Former judge of the Lahore High Court, Justice (Retired) Nasira Javed Iqbal, has criticized the recent Jail Bharo Tehreek (Court Arrest Drive) initiated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which aims to fill jails with party members in order to protest the “violation of fundamental rights”, “abuse of the Constitution”, “unprecedented inflation”, and “economic meltdown”. However she criticized PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who she claimed is getting bail before arrest, while encouraging others to get arrested.


“The leader of the Tehreek-e-Insaf is sitting at home and getting bail before arrest in the pending cases while the rest of the people are being sent to jail,” she said


In a special conversation with Voicepk.net, the senior jurist gave the opinion that the movement is counterproductive and is a waste of resources.


“This is the time to prepare for the elections and not to fill the jail.”


Despite her opposition to the movement, Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal’s son, Walid Iqbal, who is a senator of PTI, was among those arrested during the first phase of the operation on February 22 in Lahore.


Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal revealed that she had warned her son not to get involved in the movement, but he went ahead and was subsequently arrested.


PTI supporters were making parallels with Mahatma Gandhi’s Jail Bharo Tehreek. Upon such a comparison, Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal drew attention to the leadership qualities of Mahatma Gandhi, citing that


“Gandhi was the first to go to jail during the Jail Bharo Tehreek in India.”
Click to expand...

She also expressed her confusion regarding the PTI’s goal in filling jails, saying, “It is beyond my understanding what goals PTI wants to achieve by filling the jail.”


Many PTI workers were arrested iln Lahore, and the police initially transferred them to Kot Lakhpat Jail. However, due to a lack of space, the police transferred the captured political leaders to distant jails in Punjab the next day.


Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal, who is also the daughter-in-law of Pakistan’s national poet Allama Iqbal and former President of Lahore High Court Bar, said that she would not file a bail application for her son, as he had gotten arrested himself, despite her advising him against it.


She added, “If something has been done, then it should also be faced.”


The Jail Bharo Tehreek has been met with criticism from various quarters, with many arguing that it is a misguided and counterproductive form of political protest that serves no real purpose.


Currently, 200 PTI party members have given their arrest across the country.

voicepk.net

Former judge Justice (retd) nasira iqbal accuses PTI chief's hypocrisy in Jail Bharo Tehreek

Former judge Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal criticizes PTI's Jail Bharo Tehreek, stating that the party leader is encouraging others to get arrested but getting bail himself. She has refused to seek bail for her son, Walid Iqbal, who had courted arrest in Lahore.
voicepk.net voicepk.net
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Jail Bharo Tehreek: 81 PTI leaders, workers kept at Kot Lakhpat Jail
2
Replies
22
Views
474
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC to hear petitions seeking PTI leaders' release
Replies
9
Views
306
El Sidd
El Sidd
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI 'Jail Bharo' campaign ends with no arrests in Peshawar
2
Replies
15
Views
249
SniperGorilla
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran calls on volunteers to register for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’
2
Replies
18
Views
891
VCheng
VCheng
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Asad Umar’s wife petitions LHC for his liberty as PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ enters 3rd day
Replies
8
Views
185
SniperGorilla
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom