What's new

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe suffered cardiac arrest after being shot in the chest during a speech, and the suspect was arrested

shi12jun

shi12jun

FULL MEMBER
Oct 10, 2016
1,663
0
3,648
Country
China
Location
China
According to reports from the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK) and Kyodo News on July 8, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in the chest during a speech in Nara City and suffered cardiac arrest. According to reports, Shinzo Abe has been taken away by ambulance and the suspect has been taken into custody as a man.
According to Japan's MBS news, at about 11:30 am local time on July 8, a shooting incident occurred at the Kintetsu "Yawa Saidaiji Station" in Nara Prefecture. Shinzo Abe, who was giving a speech, was shot and was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. At the time of the incident, there were about 30 people at the scene. At present, the police are conducting a detailed investigation on the scene. According to the Nara Fire Department, Abe was in a coma.

 
GriffinsRule

GriffinsRule

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 18, 2015
2,961
7
4,406
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
shi12jun said:
According to reports from the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK) and Kyodo News on July 8, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in the chest during a speech in Nara City and suffered cardiac arrest. According to reports, Shinzo Abe has been taken away by ambulance and the suspect has been taken into custody as a man.
According to Japan's MBS news, at about 11:30 am local time on July 8, a shooting incident occurred at the Kintetsu "Yawa Saidaiji Station" in Nara Prefecture. Shinzo Abe, who was giving a speech, was shot and was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. At the time of the incident, there were about 30 people at the scene. At present, the police are conducting a detailed investigation on the scene. According to the Nara Fire Department, Abe was in a coma.

Click to expand...
Too much to ask for a copycat for nasharifs and co?
 
Leishangthem

Leishangthem

FULL MEMBER
Mar 12, 2019
1,959
-7
2,034
Country
India
Location
India
zero sympathy,this man is pivotal in creating instability in asia.
The quad,taiwan issue,US-nato expansion is asia ,all spearheaded by this lunatic .
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
14-year-old girl fatally shot by LAPD called US 'safest country in the world,' father says
Replies
2
Views
378
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
aziqbal
The End of Free Speech in Hong Kong
Replies
8
Views
630
flowerfan2020
F
undercover JIX
Featured Indian carrier GoAir makes emergency landing in Pakistan's Karachi after passenger suffers cardiac arrest mid-air
Replies
14
Views
2K
In arduis fidelis
In arduis fidelis
Nan Yang
REVEALED: Drones that swarmed US warships off the coast of California in 2019 were from a mysterious Hong Kong-registered spy ship, say US Navy
Replies
0
Views
468
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
SalarHaqq
New evidence suggests journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in targeted attack by Israeli forces
Replies
0
Views
240
SalarHaqq
SalarHaqq

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom