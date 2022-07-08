Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe suffered cardiac arrest after being shot in the chest during a speech, and the suspect was arrested

According to reports from the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK) and Kyodo News on July 8, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in the chest during a speech in Nara City and suffered cardiac arrest. According to reports, Shinzo Abe has been taken away by ambulance and the suspect has been taken into custody as a man.According to Japan's MBS news, at about 11:30 am local time on July 8, a shooting incident occurred at the Kintetsu "Yawa Saidaiji Station" in Nara Prefecture. Shinzo Abe, who was giving a speech, was shot and was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. At the time of the incident, there were about 30 people at the scene. At present, the police are conducting a detailed investigation on the scene. According to the Nara Fire Department, Abe was in a coma.