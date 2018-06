Former Japanese PM donates large number of books to Chinese library



China Daily, June 29, 2018



The more than 4,000 books fall into 36 categories, including 25 published in China and later taken abroad and 11 printed in Japan.

For example, the 50-volume Qunshu Zhiyao (Books on Governing Principles) was published in the Tang era as a collection of articles on ancient Chinese political studies.

"The book was recommended for reading by Japanese emperors and other high officials in imperial court,"

"Once a new book was published in China, it only took a few months before it was taken by traders to Japan,"

"They had an impact in enlightening Japanese society."