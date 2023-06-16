What's new

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

By Davide Ghiglione & Sam Hancock
BBC News, Rome & London

Silvio Berlusconi, the Italian former PM who overcame various scandals to hold office four times, has died at 86.

He died at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. In April, he was treated for a lung infection linked to leukaemia.

Berlusconi's death leaves a "huge void", Italy's defence minister said, with a national day of mourning due to take place on Wednesday.

The longest-serving prime minister in post-war Italy, he had bounced back from sex scandals and corruption cases.

After taking political office in 1994, the billionaire media tycoon led four governments until 2011 - though not consecutively.

Last September, Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia party went into coalition under right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Reacting to the news, Ms Meloni remembered her predecessor as a "fighter". In a video message, she said he remained "one of the most influential men in the history of Italy".

Her deputy Matteo Salvini said he was "broken" and thanked Berlusconi for his "friendship", "advice" and "generosity".

Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said: "An era is over... Farewell Silvio." His death left a "huge void", Mr Crosetto added in a tweet.

The Italian government has declared a national day of mourning for Wednesday, the same day Berlusconi's funeral is scheduled to take place at Milan Cathedral.

"All Italian and European flags on public buildings will be lowered to half mast from Monday nationwide," a spokesman told the media.

Another figure to pay tribute was Vladimir Putin, who called Berlusconi a "true friend". In a statement the Russian President said he had always admired Berlusconi's "wisdom" and "ability to make balanced, far-sighted decisions".

French President Emmanuel Macron sent his condolences to Berlusconi's family and the Italian people on behalf of the French people.

He described Berlusconi as "a major figure in contemporary Italy", saying he was "at the forefront of the political scene for many years, from his first election as a member of parliament in 1994 to the senatorial mandate he held until his final days".

In the US, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Italy was a major US ally and Berlusconi had "worked closely with several US administrations on advancing our bilateral relationship".

Berlusconi had been suffering from a rare form of blood cancer, chronic myelomonocyte leukaemia, doctors at San Raffaele revealed in April.
He had repeated health problems after contracting Covid in 2020. So far, there has been no official confirmation of the precise cause of death.
Born in 1936 in Milan, Berlusconi began his career selling vacuum cleaners, before setting up a construction company.

He went on to become one of Italy's richest men, building a business empire that included television networks, publishing companies and advertising agencies.

On top of that, he gained international recognition as owner of legendary football club AC Milan - which he saved from bankruptcy in 1986 - before going into politics in the 1990s.

Former AC Milan player and manager Carlo Ancelotti, who now manages the Real Madrid team, remembered Berlusconi as a "loyal, intelligent, sincere man".

Mr Ancelotti, who twice won the Champions League with AC Milan under Berlusconi's ownership, said the former PM had been a fundamental part of his journey "as a football player first, and then as a coach".

Berlusconi was a polarising politician. He was praised by supporters for his business acumen and populist verve, but reviled by critics for his disregard for the rule of law.

Throughout his political career, he faced a string of legal troubles, including charges of bribery, tax fraud, and sex with an underage prostitute. He was convicted on several occasions, but avoided jail because of his age and the expiry of statutes of limitations.

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

The four-time prime minister bounced back from sex scandals and corruption allegations.
Silvio Berlusconi: former Italian prime minister has died at 86

By Emilio Parodi, Elvira Pollina and Alvise Armellini
June 12, 202310:35 PM GMT+5Updated 4 days ago
  • Death may strengthen current PM Meloni, analysts say
  • Berlusconi's business empire faces uncertain future
  • Political friends and foes mourn Berlusconi
  • Putin calls former Italian premier 'a true friend'
ILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - Silvio Berlusconi, the billionaire media mogul and former Italian prime minister who transformed the nation's politics with polarising policies and often alarmed his allies with his brazen remarks, died on Monday aged 86.

Berlusconi, Italy's longest-serving premier who counted Russian President Vladimir Putin as a close friend and gained notoriety for his "bunga bunga" sex parties, had suffered from leukaemia and recently developed a lung infection.

He died at Milan's San Raffaele hospital, where he was admitted on Friday. His five children, partner Marta Fascina and younger brother Paolo were with him, a hospital spokesperson said.

A state funeral will be held in Milan Cathedral on Wednesday, which the government declared a day of national mourning. Flags will fly at half mast until Wednesday.

Backed by huge wealth and his media empire, Berlusconi launched into politics in 1994, upending traditional parties and becoming premier. Another businessman, Donald Trump, would mirror that approach in the United States two decades later.

His death will send shockwaves through his Forza Italia party, a junior partner in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition, but could strengthen her leadership if she can win over his party lawmakers and supporters.

Berlusconi's business empire, meanwhile, faces an uncertain future. He never publicly indicated who would take full charge of his companies, which include MFE (MFEB.MI), following his death, although his eldest daughter Marina is expected to play a prominent role.

PUTIN'S 'TRUE FRIEND'​

Berlusconi's passing was mourned by political allies and rivals at home and leaders abroad, including Putin who said he was "a true friend. I have always sincerely admired his wisdom, his ability to make balanced, far-sighted decisions even in the most difficult situations".

That relationship was one of many from Berlusconi's colourful public and private life that caused a headache for allies and fodder for his foes.

Berlusconi refused to blame Putin for Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, saying Moscow only wanted to put "decent people" in charge. When Meloni was visiting Kyiv this year, she insisted Italy backs Ukraine regardless of remarks by any individuals.

On Monday, Meloni - who was a youth minister in one of Berlusconi's governments - said: "We fought, won, lost many battles with him, and also for him we will bring home the goals that we had jointly set ourselves. Farewell Silvio."

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi answers a journalist's questions during a news conference in Rome

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi answers a journalist's questions during a news conference in Rome, Italy, December 30, 2004. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo
Enrico Letta, a former centre-left premier, wrote on Twitter: "Berlusconi made the history of our country. His death marks one of those moments in which everyone, whether or not they backed his choices, feels affected."

Another former premier Mario Draghi, a non-partisan figure and one-time head of the European Central Bank, said Berlusconi "transformed politics and was loved by millions of Italians for his humanity and charisma".

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended his condolences to the family of Berlusconi and the Italian people, calling him "a tremendously significant figure in the life of Italy".

MFE's A- and B-shares jumped by as much as 10% after Berlusconi's death was reported, with traders on the Milan bourse saying it could pave the way for the company to be sold or merged with a rival.

SCANDALS AND CONTROVERSIES​

After building a real estate, soccer and television empire in the 1970s and 1980s, Berlusconi threw himself into politics, becoming prime minister four times - in 1994-95, 2001-05, 2005-06 and 2008-11 - despite multiple legal scandals.

When he last stepped down in 2011, Italy was close to a Greek-style debt crisis and his own reputation sullied by allegations that he had hosted "bunga bunga" sex parties with underage women, something he denied.

He was acquitted on appeal on all charges related to the parties, but was convicted of tax fraud in 2013, leading to a five-year ban on holding public office. He was still involved in one trial when he died.

Despite his health woes and the relentless court battles, Berlusconi refused to relinquish control of Forza Italia and returned to frontline politics, winning a seat in the European Parliament in 2019 and in the Italian Senate last year.

Perennially suntanned and vigorously promoted by his own media companies, Berlusconi brought his great skills as a salesman and communicator to the staid world of politics, offering a bright, optimistic outlook that voters lapped up.

His sense of humour often landed him in trouble, most recently in December when he told players of his Monza soccer team he would bring them "a bus of whores" if they beat a top Serie A rival. They went on to win.

Berlusconi is survived by 33-year-old Fascina, whom he called his wife despite not marrying her, two ex-spouses, five children, more than a dozen grandchildren and one great grandson.

Reporting by Emilio Parodi, Giulio Piovaccari and Elvira Pollina; Writing by Alvise Armellini; Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Heinrich

Silvio Berlusconi: former Italian prime minister has died at 86

The billionaire media mogul and former Italian prime minister, who transformed the nation's politics with polarising policies and often alarmed his allies with his brazen remarks, died aged 86.
Silvio Berlusconi: The billionaire who radically changed Italian politics


Marco Carnelos
13 June 2023 11:54 BST | Last update: 3 days 2 hours ago
He believed - often wrongly - that his personal relationship with certain foreign leaders could automatically pave the way to a solution to any problem
italy-berlusconi-death-2023-afp.jpg

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died on Monday, delivers a speech outside his private residence, the Palazzo Grazioli, after his expulsion from the Senate, on 27 November, 2013 (AFP)

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi passed away in Milan on Monday at the age of 86 after a long illness.

For nearly five years of my prior professional life, I served as a member of his foreign policy staff. Between 2008 and 2011, I was his deputy foreign policy affairs adviser who oversaw delicate dossiers like the Middle East and North Africa, Russia and the Balkans, counterterrorism, and business promotion.

But as a simple Italian citizen, I can say that, for better or for worse, Berlusconi has had a tremendous influence on the last three decades of Italian politics.

His arrival was a watershed moment in the country and his real legacy will engage legions of historians.

In Italian political jargon, the historical period marked by his public life has been labelled as the Second Republic, as if to underline a break with the first one that had defined the country from the end of the Second World War to the end of the Cold War.

Political bipolarity​

In the early 1990s, the so-called "First Republic", and the Italian political parties which had formed it, collapsed under the blows inflicted by the judiciary with the infamous Mani Pulite (clean hands) scandal focused on widespread corruption rings.

Berlusconi took up the legacy of the democratic centre of the Italian political landscape, represented mainly by the Christian Democratic Party, and opened the way to political bipolarity, especially after the adoption of a majoritarian electoral law that revolutionised the way of doing politics in a country that, until then, had appeared permanently fractured.

He also brilliantly succeeded in unfreezing the main part of Italy's former fascist or neo-fascist political movements, building a ruling coalition that remained in power for almost a decade in two separate periods.

1686923142860.png


As a media tycoon, Berlusconi was the entrepreneur who, at the end of the 1970s, introduced commercial television in Italy, breaking state television's monopoly. It brought a breath of fresh air but also – it must be recognised – vulgarity and triviality to broadcast content.

His success with the Milan soccer team in the 1980s and 1990s put him into the limelight.

There was only one political personality in Italy that Berlusconi was never able to defeat: former prime minister and president of the European Commission, Romano Prodi. Against the latter, he lost both the 1996 and 2006 general elections.

I had the opportunity to work for both leaders between 2004 and 2011. Their respective visions and ways of conducting foreign policy were polar opposites. Both had their own vision and intuition but in Berlusconi’s case, the only option left to his aides was to execute and turn them into viable realities.

Sometimes Berlusconi seemed to prefer the company of autocrats like the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Egypt's Hosni Mubarak, and Russia's Vladimir Putin, whom he envied for their absence of constraints in decision-making, and the absence of the shackles of democratic systems and the stickiness of bureaucracy.

However, having said that, it would be unfair to attribute to him - as many did - autocratic tendencies. In my opinion, he really believed in freedom and democracy.

Russia-Nato vision​

In 2002, Berlusconi outlined the vision of a Russia-Nato Council to overcome, once and for all, the legacy of the Cold War. He brought George W Bush and Vladimir Putin together to shake hands on a shared common future that, ideally, should have ended with Russia joining Nato.

His western partners, however, especially on the other side of the Atlantic, never bought such a vision.

Berlusconi did not realise - or probably pretended not to - that the train for Nato's relentless eastward expansion had already left the station in the 1990s courtesy of the Clinton administration. The tragic lesson of such missed opportunity still resonates today in the blood-soaked Ukrainian prairies.

Similarly, he believed that Turkey deserved a place in the European Union that it had requested since 1960. He believed that it would have been a greater factor of stability for the Eastern Mediterranean and beyond. He developed a quite good relationship with the then-new Turkish political star, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had become prime minister in 2002.

putin erdogan berlusconi

Russian President Vladimir Putin, then-Turkish PM Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi at the opening of the Blue Stream Gas Pipeline on 17 November 2005 (Creative Commons)

It had been framed as a Christian liberal leader reaching out to a then moderate Islamist one. Only Franco-German myopia managed to make this project fail. Looking at Turkey's attitude today, we are undoubtedly facing another great missed opportunity.

Another European duet, this time Anglo-French – with the US leading from behind - sank another one of Berlusconi's foreign policy initiatives: a strategic Italian partnership with Gaddafi's Libya aimed at curbing the wave of refugees from North Africa and launching major infrastructural projects in the area. In 2008, he signed a "friendship treaty" with Libya to execute this plan.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and British Prime Minister David Cameron, however, could not tolerate the privileged relationship that Berlusconi had been able to create with such a complex and mercurial personality as the Libyan leader. Nor could they accept the business opportunity that such a special relationship granted to Italian businesses to the detriment of British and French ones.

Unlike them, Berlusconi had been the only one who was brave enough to go in front of the Libyan parliament to apologise for the Italian colonial past in Libya. Gaddafi was illegally killed in the autumn of 2011, and the rest is a sad history.

In dealing with the EU, Berlusconi had his critical moments. He hated some of the automatism engraved in EU policies and many double standards emanating from Brussels, but, ultimately, he did not bring the relationship to a breaking point.

He had more passion for Atlanticism than Europeanism, sometimes with embarrassing consequences when he would repeat that "in any issue [he] aligned with the US even before knowing which was the American position".

It was never possible to make him understand that such a stance compromised Italian political leverage towards the US and risked condemning Rome to always be taken for granted by Washington.

Putting out fires​

My working experience with Berlusconi was quite challenging. The business executive in him was instinctively diffident towards public service officials - a feeling that increased when the judiciary intensified its action against him.

At times, he was perceived to be surrounded by serial leakers ready to betray him. He alternated between humility, especially in his first years in power, with excessive confidence.

He had no extensive international experience but pretended to know more and better than his aides based only on the fact that he knew life and the world better because he had become a billionaire.

1686923268824.png


While such qualities may be good in business, they do not necessarily apply to world politics. He often had the mistaken attitude of hyper-personalising international problems. He believed - often wrongly - that his personal relationship with certain foreign leaders could automatically pave the way to a solution to any problem. He ignored the fact that differing interests between states generally go far beyond single political personalities no matter how talented they might be.

Given this context, if I were to summarise my job description next to him, it would be as a firefighter. Most of the time, the other staffers and I were mobilised to do damage control after his legendary gaffes with foreign leaders and media.

The strong bond Berlusconi developed with George W Bush pushed him to support the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. However, he did so without committing troops to the conflict. Italian soldiers arrived in Iraq in 2004, after the UN Security Council adopted resolution 1483 which authorised an international mission to stabilise Iraq. Nevertheless, privately Berlusconi was always skeptical about the presence of WMDs in Saddam Hussein’s Iraq.

Berlusconi was also a staunch supporter of Israel and its right to exist within secure borders while he always displayed a far more lukewarm attitude towards Palestinian rights. He effectively shifted permanently the Italian position from one of strong support for the Palestinian cause to one far more supportive of Israel.

His personal relationship with Erdogan collapsed precisely over irreconcilable views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict after a stormy phone call that I shamefully attended during Israel's Operation Cast Lead against Gaza in December 2008-January 2009.

Even if I sometimes disagreed with Berlusconi's style and politics, as an Italian, it was painful to watch him be ridiculed in 2011 by his peers, Sarkozy and then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in an unforgettable press conference.

Populist policies​

Berlusconi's histrionic manner of policymaking spawned a horde of emulators around the world - from Hugo Chavez to Jair Bolsonaro, Erdogan, Donald Trump, and Boris Johnson.

The first iteration of populist policies in the world was Berlusconi's period in power in Italy. In this sense, for many, Italy was a disgraceful political laboratory. Although Berlusconi was the real founder of an imaginary "Populist School of Politics and Government", in private and confidential talks, he showed much more caution and common sense.

One of his main shortcomings in domestic as well as international politics was that he preferred to be surrounded by yes-men and sycophants. They often warped his vision and policies by systematically telling him what he wanted to hear instead of the sometimes difficult truth. The few who attempted in good faith to better promote Italian national interests by providing different views and options were usually kept at bay. Many left or were often compelled to leave. I was among them.

He was the leader who twice had the chance to radically change Italy into a mature and authentically liberal democracy, but he largely failed.

He never gave up his private lifestyle, summarily labelled "bunga bunga", which saw dozens of young attractive girls - to whom no background check had been carried out and who could keep their own mobile phones - entertained at his private residences. It was never possible to make him fully aware that such gatherings presented worrying security risks.

The Italian judiciary never gave him respite, with dozens of indictments almost always resolved in acquittals which largely compromised his ability to operate effectively.

Berlusconi always had a thorny relationship with the media, in Italy and outside, especially in the UK press. The Financial Times and the Economist were among those that systematically attacked him, considering him unfit to rule. The real reason was that Berlusconi, contrary to what many in Italy now claim, had embraced "sovereigntist" Italian nationalism.

1686923350251.png


He supported economic liberalisation, but was resolutely against the sell-offs at bargain prices to foreign investors of entire components of the country's industrial system that have so frequently characterised Italy since 1992.

Berlusconi's critics largely represented these foreign interests and treated Berlusconi as an obstacle to opening Italy to global capital. Unfortunately, the late prime minister never listened to one of the few good advisers surrounding him who urged him to solve the problem by purchasing both the Economist and FT.

Berlusconi never properly learned the real lesson of power in western democracies that his alter ego in the media world, Rupert Murdoch, has so effectively displayed for decades in the US, UK, and Australia. The real power is not held by those who are "elected" by the people, but by those who influence the people on how they should vote: the owners of great media conglomerates.

Unfortunately, for him, Berlusconi wished more to be king than kingmaker; he found the limelight irresistible. Probably, as a kingmaker, he would have faced far fewer troubles in his nevertheless lucky lifetime.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Eye.
Silvio Berlusconi: The billionaire who radically changed Italian politics

He believed - often wrongly - that his personal relationship with certain foreign leaders could automatically pave the way to a solution to any problem
