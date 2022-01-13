Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad was awarded an honorary doctorate by Beykent University, Türkiye.

Eski İran Cumhurbaşkanı Ahmedinejad’a vakıf üniversitesinden fahri doktor unvanı verildi - İstanbul Eski İran Cumhurbaşkanı Mahmud Ahmedinejad’a Beykent Üniversitesi tarafından inşaat mühendisliği alanında fahri doktora unvanı verildi.

Mahmod Ahmadinejad from Iran, Beykent University Chairman of the Board of Trustees Adem Çelik, Rector Prof. Dr. Murat Ferman, members of the Senate, lecturers and students attended to the ceremony held in the Congress Hall of the University.After the ceremony, Ahmadinejad answered the questions of DHA reporter about Iran and the world agenda and said, “I am very happy, I thank the university authorities. The more collaborations for science in the world, the faster its development will be."Emphasizing that he cares about the alliance between Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, Ahmadinejad said, “If Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arabia make an alliance, all the countries in the region will form an alliance. Everything in the world can change. These three are so important countries in the world due to their natural resources and geographical locations. I am sure that the sharing of power in the world will change as soon as possible. Opportunities for development and change will be in the hands of nations.Criticizing the United States for the Iran nuclear deal, Ahmadinejad said, “The Iran-US relations with Biden have not changed much. Because the presidents of the USA are not the ones who determine foreign policy. Several factors must be involved if a deal is to be successful. First of all, it is necessary to respect the other party and to recognize their rights officially. Afterwards, the responsibility of the parties should be equal and fair. But there was no such thing in our nuclear deal. They need to put the problem solving and reconciliation clause in every agreement. 6 countries always oppose Iran's nuclear activities. There is only 1 Iran, but there are 6 countries against it. Due to the problems between Trump and Iran, 6 countries could not solve the problems. Everyone said that Trump did it wrong. But no one made an effort to make up for the mistake. In every deal, compensation is something that must be in order to run that deal. America did not keep its promises, did not fulfill its responsibilities. There was no compensation for this. But there were great compensations and conditions against Iran's responsibilities. This shows the unfairness of the deal, so it can't be successful. Couldn't solve the problem and there were even more disagreements. If these issues are to be resolved in new negotiations, perhaps it will be successful. If not, we would be wasting our time.”When asked if he will run for president again, Ahmadinejad replied, “Being president is not an important issue. The important thing is that we try to improve the situation of the people. No one knows about the future. You have to live in the moment. I'm telling the whole world that the era of controlled democracy is over. It is up to all human beings to determine destiny and the future. This is being ignored, it may be the root of all the problems in the world. We must go on such a path that the nation must state its own future of their own free will. The free will of people all over the world should be important,” he said.