Former Indian Pilot Reveals IAF Casualties in 1971 War !

According to this former IAF Wing Commander, 35/36 IAF pilots were lost during the 1971 war. Some may have been killed by local civilians, sadly this is also a possibility as emotions run high during wars between arch enemies.The point here is that IAF admitted losing only some 40 aircraft during the conflict. Now we have a confirmation most likely under reported that 35 or more pilots were lost.Below is an image also related to the 1971 war. It shows some 24 Sikh pilots of IAF in one POW camp alone. Now add to this Hindu, Muslims and Christian pilots who also fought for the IAF and a number would also have been shot down and kept POW in other camps. Keep also in mind the fact that according to IAF records, majority of air battles took place over India, thus those IAF pilots shot down over Indian territory make another number. All in all, these numbers bare irrefutable testimony to the PAF/PA claims of shooting down over 100 Indian aircraft during the war.....what to say of Guptas gospel truth."Sikh pilots, now POWs, passed their time flying kites. Camp authorities forbade this activity. An "homme de confiance", also a POW, explains the visit of Red Cross delegates, emphasizing that he hopes the ICRC can negotiate on their behalf the return of the kites."