Former head of Pakistan's Special Forces Warns of US/Western sponsored Regime Change Conspiracy against Imran Khan

Former head of Pakistan's Special Forces Warns of Regime Change Conspiracy against Imran Khan. Attached tweet with background of absolutely not to this day; one can connect dots easily.

It wouldn't be first time for foreign influencers to use that democratic wand for a Regime change. In-fact, current Pakistani leadership has maintained balanced approach, neutrality in armed conflicts and pursues Pakistan interest first policy.

An independent policy without being under political influence of west/US can lead to a risk having regime change by any means merely to create a divide within and weaken the independent stance. Here, I don't need to refer our appeasing leadership from the past, the fearing approach given the loss on power and luxuries they had and then working on assurance of their rule on Pakistan. This is not about to support a political party like PTI or anyone else but this is about Pakistan where one has to look at it from national prospect.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1499249765929869312
IMG-20220303-WA0023.jpg


This thread shall not be used for political commentary.
 
I remembered the last days of PM Bhutto when he was in power. He done the same 'mistake' to go to the public and address them about USA pressure as per their will.

Could not find the intended speech, but some clips are here. There were reports that most of the archives of PTV containing Bhutto records were gathered and destroyed by ZIA. There were reports that some of the records were saved by Mr. Musleh-ud-Deen (maybe he was the GM of PTV at that time) at his residence and was later found after Mr. Musleh-ud-Deen's death.


In the below speech, Bhutto was addressing the people on megaphone, this was the part of the same speech in which he lambasted opposition and the USA. IMO, it was the turning point.


Note: Edited for addition on videos and related para.
 
IK should have enough gravitas within the deep state for this not to happen.

Dig up the old files from the 80s and implicate PPP and PMLN for corruption and treason and be done with them.

Also make the global community aware there will be catostrophic consequences if Pakistan is interfered with.
 
This cannot be pulled off without the support of elements within the establishment.

If you read through Kamran Khan (known establoshment mouthpiece), you could sense disquiet within the establishment about IK's independent tilt in foreign policy.

I have been a critic of Imran Khan but he is the only National Leader in Pakistan we have right now. Pakistan risks going the Yugoslavia way if these regional parties with suspect foreign links are allowed back into power.
 
There is always a price to be paid for walking your own path.
We have to be ready.

But, let's not forget, with a population of 230 million, expected to be 400 million, the west doesn't want to lose Pakistan forever, so as long as we stand our ground, there isn't much they can do.
 
Quiet likely in 2023 we may have

Bilawal or Maryum Nawaz as Prime Minister.

Bajwa as Army Chief if negotiations with current opposition are successful.

Qazi Faiz Essa as Chief Justice.

Zardari or Nawaz Sharif as President.

Altaf Hussain back in control of MQM.
 
MashaAllah

Kia baat hai. Such capable and honest leadership :lol:
 
Pakistan will become worse than Liberia and the begging bowl will become as big as Modi's ego if this lineup is confirmed.
 

