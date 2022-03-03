Former head of Pakistan's Special Forces Warns of US/Western sponsored Regime Change Conspiracy against Imran Khan

I remembered the last days of PM Bhutto when he was in power. He done the same 'mistake' to go to the public and address them about USA pressure as per their will.Could not find the intended speech, but some clips are here. There were reports that most of the archives of PTV containing Bhutto records were gathered and destroyed by ZIA. There were reports that some of the records were saved by Mr. Musleh-ud-Deen (maybe he was the GM of PTV at that time) at his residence and was later found after Mr. Musleh-ud-Deen's death.In the below speech, Bhutto was addressing the people on megaphone, this was the part of the same speech in which he lambasted opposition and the USA. IMO, it was the turning point.Note: Edited for addition on videos and related para.