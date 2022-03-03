This thread shall not be used for political commentary.

Former head of Pakistan's Special Forces Warns of Regime Change Conspiracy against Imran Khan. Attached tweet with background of absolutely not to this day; one can connect dots easily.It wouldn't be first time for foreign influencers to use that democratic wand for a Regime change. In-fact, current Pakistani leadership has maintained balanced approach, neutrality in armed conflicts and pursues Pakistan interest first policy.An independent policy without being under political influence of west/US can lead to a risk having regime change by any means merely to create a divide within and weaken the independent stance. Here, I don't need to refer our appeasing leadership from the past, the fearing approach given the loss on power and luxuries they had and then working on assurance of their rule on Pakistan. This is not about to support a political party like PTI or anyone else but this is about Pakistan where one has to look at it from national prospect.