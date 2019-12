Turkey's Erdogan is best man at footballer Mesut Ozil's wedding

Arsenal distances itself from Mesut Ozil post criticising China's treatment of Uighur Muslims

In a statement on Weibo, China's most popular social media site, Arsenal said: "Regarding the comments made by Mesut Ozil on social media, Arsenal must make a clear statement.



"The content published is Ozil's personal opinion. As a football club, Arsenal has always adhered to the principle of not involving itself in politics."