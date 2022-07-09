Former first lady may be arrested in next few days: Report - BaaghiTV English Former first lady may be arrested in next few days: Report - Pakistan - For more on the story, follow the link to Baaghi TV

An Islamabad-based senior journalist known for his anti-establishment stories claimed that former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi may be arrested in the next few days.Azaz Syed claimed that (authorities) have started encircling the former first lady.Bushra Bibi has been in a tight spot for over a week now after alleged audio of her was leaked in which she was ‘instructing’ Khan’s focal person for Digital Media Dr. Arslan Khalid to make a statement against Khan’s opponents and run a campaign to ‘prove them, traitors’.Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the patriotic people were regarded as traitors in line with the vision of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.The minister, in a tweet, said attempts were made to link the patriotism of the people with sedition for saving Imran and her wife’s corruption.She said both Imran Khan and her wife had a consensus on Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister Punjab, who ultimately became a tool of their corruption.“Accusations, apologies, and explanations are the leftovers of Imran Khan’s politics,” she said, terming the “foreign funding” to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf “undeniable” evidence of his crimes.Also, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered Ahmad Mujtaba, brother of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, to join the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab inquiry into the alleged occupation of government land.The provincial apex court also turned down a plea for suspending a summons requiring Ahmad Mujtaba to appear before ACE Punjab.However, the court stopped ACE Punjab from taking coercive measures till the completion of the inquiry and directed Ahmad Mujtaba to appear before the investigation team on July 13.Justice Muhammad Shan Gul disposed of a petition filed by Ahmad Mujtaba challenging summons by ACE Punjab.The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that his client never remained a public office holder neither involved in any fraud.However, ACE Punjab has summoned his client for an investigation into the alleged occupation of government land. He pleaded with the court to set aside the summons.Mujtaba is accused of occupying the government land in Depalpur besides being accused of illegally leasing the government market’s land and seizing the state land through the chairman of the market.