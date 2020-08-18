Former DGI ISI claims Pakistan planned to oust US

SEPTEMBER 1, 2020: “Political Engineering always backfired and those targeted came back to power with a vengeance”, said Former DG ISI General (Retd) Asad Durrani in an interview with Iftikhar Ahmad in his show on Badalo YouTube channel.He revealed that “We had planed a decade ago to force US to leave Afghanistan and have brought victorious Taliban to negotiation table” in an alliance with China, Russia, Iran and Turkey.Gen Durani accused the US of bribing Taliban by Secretly giving them $ 500 million annually. He said that after defeating the world (NATO), Taliban are now unstoppable. On Pak-Saudi relations, the Retd. DG ISI observed that the Saudis won’t have the kind of role that they had in the new alignment of forces.While evading a clear answer on his own role in putting together IJI, he admitted that political engineering done by Gen Ayub, Zia and Musharraf ultimately failed as their nemesis cane back to power. It wasn’t a good thing, he observed. On a question whether he feels remorse over his role, he said, “he has no regrets”. On his court martial trial, the General came out with a brave face and said he is under no legal restrictions. The issue is not of the book, but something else.