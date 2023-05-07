What's new

Former DG ISI Rizwan Akhtar's brother sold PIA A310 for peanuts

airmarshal

airmarshal

Jul 28, 2010
Former DG ISI Rizwan Akhtar brother Imran Akhtar sold PIA A310 for 53 lakh rupees. The money never came back to Pakistan or PIA.

Just listen to how shamefully DG ISI's brother, who himself was Air Commodore, sold this PIA plane. The Air Commodore was getting salary of PKR 2 million.

The PIA aircraft was used by Israel to shoot their movie for Entebbe hijacking.

Shahid Aslam is a reporter who was recently picked up by ISI.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
68,697
52170182240_057eacaca1_b.jpg

51314487919_c7a7d74853_b.jpg

Former PIA Airbus A310-300 registration AP-BEQ parked at Leipzig Halle Airport
 

