Former DG ISI Rizwan Akhtar's brother sold PIA A310 for peanuts

Former DG ISI Rizwan Akhtar brother Imran Akhtar sold PIA A310 for 53 lakh rupees. The money never came back to Pakistan or PIA.Just listen to how shamefully DG ISI's brother, who himself was Air Commodore, sold this PIA plane. The Air Commodore was getting salary of PKR 2 million.The PIA aircraft was used by Israel to shoot their movie for Entebbe hijacking.Shahid Aslam is a reporter who was recently picked up by ISI.