Former DG ISI demanded resignation and threatened with Martial Law - Nawaz Sharif

ASKardar

Oct 2, 2019
Former DG ISI Zaheer-ul-Islam demanded my resignation in the middle of night and threatened with Martial Law during dharna - Nawaz Sharif blames

 
alphapak

alphapak

Nov 22, 2017
Imran Khan made a big mistake letting this crook go and now he has become
another Altaf Hussain. He will keep spitting venom against Pak till he goes to hell.
 
