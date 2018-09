I think your Insults are quite weak... I'm pretty sure you can do better...

And Btw...Don't worry about repercussions...

You can empty your bag as much as you like..;Whatever the Iranian sections can't bring you... The MENA will...



Go for it... Now that you can...



Fighting!!



Ps: I will not report your post... (it's useless) So... You have Green Light...

Click to expand...