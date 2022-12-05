Former COAS watched a cricket match in rawalpindi

SecularNationalist
SENIOR MEMBER
- Feb 21, 2015
- 7,097
- -7
- Country
-
- Location
-
So Mir Bajwa is still sucking money from a taxpayer without holding any public office. From where did the money for his security arrangements at a cricket stadium came from? Why he still needs a security ? Oh i guess he is scared of mob lynching .
Former army chief Gen (retd) Bajwa watches Rawalpindi Test | The Express Tribune
Strict security arrangements were made at Rawalpindi stadium for the visit
tribune.com.pk