Former COAS watched a cricket match in rawalpindi

So Mir Bajwa is still sucking money from a taxpayer without holding any public office. From where did the money for his security arrangements at a cricket stadium came from? Why he still needs a security ? Oh i guess he is scared of mob lynching .
Former army chief Gen (retd) Bajwa watches Rawalpindi Test | The Express Tribune

Strict security arrangements were made at Rawalpindi stadium for the visit
برقعہ پہن کر ہی ایا ہوگا بھڑووا غدار امریکیوں کا کتا
 

