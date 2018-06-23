Former CM Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim joins PTI Former CM Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim joins PTI

Former Chief Minister Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim has joined PTI in response to the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Arbab Ghulam Rahim made this important decision in a special meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan. It may be recalled that the former CM Sindh had earlier been a part of the Grand Democratic Alliance.Arbab Ghulam Rahim said that he has joined PTI. In this regard, I had a special meeting with the Prime Minister in which the situation in Sindh was discussed.He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned me various responsibilities including coordination with the local leadership of the party.Earlier Arbab Ghulam Rahim had called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest as well as overall political situation.Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said the present government carried out substantial development in the province, whereas the previous governments relied on pomp and show only.He had regretted that the past regimes destroyed institutions through political interference, whereas the present government made the institutions autonomous and ensured appointments on merit.The chief minister had said the culture of personal liking and disliking was weeded out by the PTI government and merit policy was being promoted, stated official spokesman.Chief Minister had said the annual budget for education, health and other social sectors has been massively increased in the next fiscal year’s budget, adding the Annual Development Programme would ensure composite development in every district of the province.Arbab Ghulam had praised the vision of Sardar Usman Buzdar on presenting a “people friendly” and development focused budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.He had said Punjab Chief Minister’s vision for equal development was praiseworthy as Punjab government created a praiseworthy precedent of presenting separate development packages for every district. He had said the Sindh government can follow Punjab government’s model of development.Arbab Ghulam had appreciated that record development work was carried out in short span of three years in Punjab.Early this year he had different views!