Former Bangladesh Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhit has passed away

AmiEktaKharapChele

AmiEktaKharapChele

Rest in peace


Not to get political but Mal could get his treatment in Bangladesh and be satisfied with it but Khaleda begum can't/isn't ?

I mean he's a BAL big wig for crying out loud and he was getting treated in BD..



That just shows Khaleda wants to do a nawaz sharif by fleeing the country under the guise of seeing medical treatment. Pathetic hag.
 
mb444

mb444

AmiEktaKharapChele said:
Rest in peace


Not to get political but Mal could get his treatment in Bangladesh and be satisfied with it but Khaleda begum can't/isn't ?

I mean he's a BAL big wig for crying out loud and he was getting treated in BD..



That just shows Khaleda wants to do a nawaz sharif by fleeing the country under the guise of seeing medical treatment. Pathetic hag.
A PM is a higher category than a finance minister. It is a mistake to keep her capative, BAL wont be in power forever and what is being done to her will be visited on BAL.

Political imaturity at it highest.

I was not a political fan of him but it is sad to see his passing. He is a relative and at a personal level he was a really fun dude. I hope his passing was peaceful and allah grant him jannatul ferdous.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

mb444 said:
I was not a political fan of him but it is sad to see his passing. He is a relative and at a personal level he was a really fun dude. I hope his passing was peaceful and allah grant him jannatul ferdous.
Yeah I will miss his often (ahem) controversial (but funny) remarks.

But then - not to worry, we still have Chhota bhai Mr. Momen to pass more of those. 8-)

Chhota Bhai actually is more skilled than Mota Bhai in India in passing outlandish comments....

Both brothers actually have almost the same attitude. Well accomplished educated folks but Momen is a few cylinders short of a V-8.

Here's a full set of detractor remarks for Momen (take your pick),

 
AmiEktaKharapChele

AmiEktaKharapChele

mb444 said:
A PM is a higher category than a finance minister. It is a mistake to keep her capative, BAL wont be in power forever and what is being done to her will be visited on BAL.

Political imaturity at it highest.

I was not a political fan of him but it is sad to see his passing. He is a relative and at a personal level he was a really fun dude. I hope his passing was peaceful and allah grant him jannatul ferdous.
Ex PM and No, she doesn't deserve any favours just because she held office at some point in her life.



There's no equality in BD and powerful get away with everything but atleast it's only half of them, instead of all of them including the has-beens.



Khaleda is the spent fuel that drags the opposition and BNP in particular down, it bodes well for the country now that she's on the verge of being sidelined.



Political dynasties (and the nepotism they bring with) are a curse.
 

