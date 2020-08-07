Former Army officer speaks his heart out about 1971

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Military Photos & Multimedia' started by Zarvan, Aug 7, 2020 at 9:21 PM.
These are the real soldiers of Pakistan, all our love and praise are for JANBAZ like them.
That is past. India has to pay. we will never forget .
War is always ugly. Bengali people have more bad memories than us pakistanis i beleive.
India will pay. Long live bangladesh , long live pakistan.
I blame bhutto and mujiburrahman. Two traitors who sold their country for personal gains and both died like dogs
Bhutto bas86877 m77877 ans some prior to him were responsible plus yayah who should have handed over