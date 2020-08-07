/ Register

  • Friday, August 7, 2020

Former Army officer speaks his heart out about 1971

Discussion in 'Military Photos & Multimedia' started by Zarvan, Aug 7, 2020 at 9:21 PM.

    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    These are the real soldiers of Pakistan, all our love and praise are for JANBAZ like them.
     
    Foxtrot Delta

    Foxtrot Delta SENIOR MEMBER

    That is past. India has to pay. we will never forget .
    War is always ugly. Bengali people have more bad memories than us pakistanis i beleive.

    India will pay. Long live bangladesh , long live pakistan.
     
    Trango Towers

    Trango Towers ELITE MEMBER

    I blame bhutto and mujiburrahman. Two traitors who sold their country for personal gains and both died like dogs
     
    khanasifm

    khanasifm SENIOR MEMBER

    Bhutto bas86877 m77877 ans some prior to him were responsible plus yayah who should have handed over
     
