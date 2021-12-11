Former Army Chief General Aziz’s US visa cancelled

Black_cats
General Aziz’s US visa canceled
Online desk
by Mission 90
20:07 December 11, 2021
The United States has declared former chief of the Bangladesh Army General Aziz undesirable. His US visa has already been revoked. General Aziz was informed of the decision in a letter.
It is thought that the US government may have made the decision after the Qatar-based television network Al Jazeera reported on General Aziz’s corruption and irregularities a few months ago.
General Aziz Ahmed retired on June 24, 2021.
জেনারেল আজিজের মার্কিন ভিসা বাতিল
অনলাইন
ওয়াশিংটন থেকে সংবাদদাতা
(৪ ঘন্টা আগে) ডিসেম্বর ১১, ২০২১, শনিবার, ৬:৪৪ অপরাহ্ন
সাবেক সেনাপ্রধান জেনারেল আজিজকে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে অবাঞ্ছিত ঘোষণা করা হয়েছে। ইতিমধ্যেই তার মার্কিন ভিসা বাতিল করা হয়েছে। এক পত্র মারফত জেনারেল আজিজকে এই সিদ্ধান্তের কথা জানিয়ে দেয়া হয়েছে। কাতারভিত্তিক টেলিভিশন নেটওয়ার্ক আল জাজিরায় জেনারেল আজিজের দুর্নীতি ও নানা অনিয়মের খবর প্রচারের পর যুক্তরাষ্ট্র এই সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছে বলে ধারণা করা হচ্ছে।
উল্লেখ্য, জেনারেল আজিজ আহমেদ ২০২১ সনের ২৪শে জুন অবসরে যান।
