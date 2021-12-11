What's new

Former Army Chief General Aziz’s US visa cancelled

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,611
-5
11,468
General Aziz’s US visa canceled
Online desk
Mission 90
by Mission 90

20:07 December 11, 2021
Reading Time: 3 mins read

জেনারেল আজিজের মার্কিন ভিসা বাতিল

The United States has declared former chief of the Bangladesh Army General Aziz undesirable. His US visa has already been revoked. General Aziz was informed of the decision in a letter.

It is thought that the US government may have made the decision after the Qatar-based television network Al Jazeera reported on General Aziz’s corruption and irregularities a few months ago.
General Aziz Ahmed retired on June 24, 2021.

www.mission90.news

General Aziz’s US visa canceled

The United States has declared former chief of the Bangladesh Army General Aziz undesirable. His US visa has already been
www.mission90.news www.mission90.news
জেনারেল আজিজের মার্কিন ভিসা বাতিল
অনলাইন

ওয়াশিংটন থেকে সংবাদদাতা
(৪ ঘন্টা আগে) ডিসেম্বর ১১, ২০২১, শনিবার, ৬:৪৪ অপরাহ্ন



সাবেক সেনাপ্রধান জেনারেল আজিজকে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে অবাঞ্ছিত ঘোষণা করা হয়েছে। ইতিমধ্যেই তার মার্কিন ভিসা বাতিল করা হয়েছে। এক পত্র মারফত জেনারেল আজিজকে এই সিদ্ধান্তের কথা জানিয়ে দেয়া হয়েছে। কাতারভিত্তিক টেলিভিশন নেটওয়ার্ক আল জাজিরায় জেনারেল আজিজের দুর্নীতি ও নানা অনিয়মের খবর প্রচারের পর যুক্তরাষ্ট্র এই সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছে বলে ধারণা করা হচ্ছে।

উল্লেখ্য, জেনারেল আজিজ আহমেদ ২০২১ সনের ২৪শে জুন অবসরে যান।

m.mzamin.com

জেনারেল আজিজের মার্কিন ভিসা বাতিল

m.mzamin.com m.mzamin.com
 
arjunk

arjunk

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
2,117
1
4,387
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If al Jazeera makes a documentary on Modi will the US cancel his visa for a second time?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom